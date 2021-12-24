Welcome to the Christmas Eve edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

The Browns and Packers will be starting the Christmas fun tomorrow with a game that kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox). After that, the Colts and Cardinals will play in a nightcap that kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network).

1. Today's show: Recapping Tennessee's wild win over the 49ers

The Titans got a Christmas miracle on Thursday night, and that miracle was that A.J. Brown was able to come off injured reserve and play against the 49ers after missing the past three games with a chest injury. Thanks to Brown, the Titans were able to overcome an ugly first half to beat the 49ers, 20-17.

The only thing uglier than the Titans' first half was the Christmas pajamas I wore for today's podcast with Ryan Wilson and Will Brinson, where we thoroughly covered Tennessee's win. Here are a few key aspects of the game that we touched on:

A.J. Brown and the Titans were unstoppable, especially on third down. After being out for more than a month with a chest injury, A.J. Brown finally returned to the field Thursday and it's a good thing he did, because he ended being the Titans' entire offense in the game. Brown caught 11 passes for 145 yards, and the most impressive part is that eight of those receptions came on third down. According to ESPN, Brown's eight catches on third down were the most by any player in the past 40 seasons. Overall, not only did Tennessee convert nine of 16 third downs, but eight of those came on third-and-7 or longer. The Titans also became the first team in the NFL this season to convert at least five third downs of 10 yards or longer (they converted six). Basically, the Titans were living on the edge and it ended up paying off.

To listen to or watch today's episode on YouTube, be sure to click here. (You'll have to watch if you want to see my Christmas pajamas.) You can also check out our takeaways from the game by clicking here.

2. Today's show Part II: Best bets for Week 16

The best part about Friday -- besides the fact it's Friday -- is that you get two episodes of the podcast in your feed. After the recap of the 49ers-Titans game, Brinson politely asked me and Ryan Wilson to leave so that he could bring on R.J. White and Pete Prisco for a discussion about their best bets for Week 16.

I gladly left because it's Christmas Eve and I have way better things to do than hang out with Brinson all day.

Anyway, the three guys spent nearly 60 minutes going over the best bets for every single game, and we're going to cover three of each person's picks below.

Pete Prisco (1-2 last week in picks featured here)

Panthers (+10) to cover against the Buccaneers

Vikings (+3) to cover against the Rams

Texans (+10) to cover against the Chargers

Will Brinson (2-1 last week in picks featured here)

Colts (+1) to cover against the Cardinals

Bengals (-3) to cover against Ravens

Saints (+1.5) to cover against the Dolphins

R.J. White (2-1 last week in picks featured here)

Bears (+6.5) to cover against the Seahawks

Broncos pick'em over Raiders

Patriots (-2.5) to cover against the Bills

The guys also have a parlay they like that pays out at +595.

Steelers (+8) to cover against the Chiefs

Falcons (-5.5) to cover against the Lions

If it hits, that parlay would win $595 on a $100 bet.

To hear what the rest of the best bets are for Week 16 -- and there are quite a few -- be sure to click here so you can listen to the entire episode of the podcast. You can also watch the trio give out their picks on YouTube by clicking here.

3. NFL Week 16 picks

With that in mind, we've got some Week 16 picks coming your way and those will be coming from Will Brinson, Tom Fornelli, Tyler Sullivan and Jordan Dajani, along with CBS Sports NFL insiders Jason La Canfora and Jonathan Jones.

Here's how things are going to work: I'm going to give you one pick from each guy and then direct you to the rest of their picks. That way, if you like their pick, you'll be able to read the rest of them, but if they pick against your favorite team, you can ignore the rest of their picks and move on.

4. MVP Watch: Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady duking it out for the award

Once the NFL season reaches Week 16, it's usually pretty clear who's going to win NFL MVP. However, that's definitely not the case this year. In one of the most wide-open races you'll ever see, there are multiple players who definitely still have a shot to win the award.

To help clear things up, we rounded up 12 CBSSports.com writers and had them vote on who they think will win the MVP. Each writer was allowed to put five players on their ballot and based on our voting, Aaron Rodgers is definitely the favorite to win the award.

Here's a look at our top five along with their point total in the vote. (A player got five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote and so on.)

1. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (56)

2. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (40)

3. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (30)

4. Rams WR Cooper Kupp (15)

5. Rams QB Matthew Stafford (11)

Overall, a total of 11 players received at least one vote. Also, Aaron Rodgers received nine out of the 12 first-place votes with Brady getting two and Taylor getting one. If you want to see how the rest of the vote broke down, then be sure to click here.

5. NFL Insider notes: Top head coaching candidates heading into 2022

USA Today Images

As things stand right now, there are definitely going to be at least two NFL teams (Jaguars, Raiders) who will be looking to hire a new coach this offseason, and there's a good chance that number is going to shoot up over the next four weeks. The Bears could move on from Matt Nagy, the Giants could fire Joe Judge, and who knows, we might even see something crazy like Pete Carroll leaving Seattle.

Under a new NFL rule, any team that already has a coaching opening can start interviewing candidates as soon as Tuesday, which means the Jaguars and Raiders can start the hiring process early next week. With that in mind, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones decided to make a list of the best coaching candidates heading into this offseason. And I promise, not only did he make this list, but he checked it twice. Santa would be proud.

Top head coaching candidates:

Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs OC: "He's been passed over two straight years (and you could argue three) for HC jobs. Bieniemy is a key part of what the Chiefs have going."

"He's been passed over two straight years (and you could argue three) for HC jobs. Bieniemy is a key part of what the Chiefs have going." Kellen Moore, Cowboys OC: "Don't let the current Dak Prescott slump confuse you. Moore will get a good look from teams this cycle."

"Don't let the current Dak Prescott slump confuse you. Moore will get a good look from teams this cycle." Doug Pederson: "This Super Bowl-winning coach took the year off and should be a candidate for Jacksonville's opening."

"This Super Bowl-winning coach took the year off and should be a candidate for Jacksonville's opening." Nathaniel Hackett, Packers OC: "Aaron Rodgers loves him, and Hackett helped Blake Bortles to the AFC title game."

"Aaron Rodgers loves him, and Hackett helped Blake Bortles to the AFC title game." Todd Bowles, Buccaneers DC: "Bowles has been at the controls of the league's best rush defense since 2019 after four years as the Jets head coach."

Jones actually has a list of 16 guys, and you can check out his entire list by clicking here. If you click over, you'll also see a list of candidates who will likely be considered for open offensive and defensive coordinator jobs this offseason.

6. Rapid-fire roundup

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, especially when it comes to COVID, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.