It's hard to believe that we're already a month into the 2022 season with Week 4 underway thanks to the Bengals and Dolphins getting us started on Thursday. This Sunday slate is chop full of top-tier matchups that pit legit Super Bowl contenders against one another, so you'll want to be zeroed in on all the action.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them all in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game.

Vikings at Saints (London)



Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Open: PK

Current: Vikings -3

"Get your tea and crumpets ready because this Sunday marks the first week of the season where we'll be getting a game in London. I will probably be putting coffee grounds on my crumpets and mixing my tea with Red Bull because this game kicks off way earlier than I want my football kicking off. ... Now, I'm not sure if O'Connell has ever been to London, but this sounds like the worst idea ever. There is a six-hour difference between London time and the time zone the Vikings are usually in. If they usually go to bed at 11 p.m. in Minnesota, that means they won't be going to bed until 5 a.m. in London. As the resident time zone expert here at CBSSports.com, I'm not sure this is the best path of action. ...

"I love a good vacation as much as anyone, but I think I'm going to take the team that's treating this like a business trip. I'm going to take the Vikings here, but I would like to point out that there's a 49% chance this pick will totally backfire due to the fact that O'Connell's crazy time zone plan will throw the Vikings off so badly that they sleepwalk through the entire first half and get outscored 21-3. I'm hoping that doesn't happen, though, because I'm rolling with Minnesota here." -- CBS Sports writer and Pick Six Podcast super friend John Breech why he is taking the Vikings when they take on the Saints across the pond.



Browns at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Browns -2.5

Current: Browns -1

"Myles Garrett's status is uncertain as he recovers from a car accident. Cleveland remains without Jadeveon Clowney. So it looks like another strong day for the Atlanta offense, which ranks ninth at 5.9 yards per play. The Falcons won't be able to stop Cleveland's run game, but Marcus Mariota, Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Drake London should make enough plays to lose by a touchdown or less." -- SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein on why he is teasing the Falcons from +1.5 to +7.5. However. this is not Hartstein's official teaser play for Week 4. To see that, go check out SportsLine.



Commanders at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Cowboys -6

Current: Cowboys -3

"Washington was awful in all aspects of the game last week, but Dallas is playing on a short week. Even so, the big mismatch here is the Dallas defensive front against the Washington offensive line. That line was bad last week. It will be here as well. The Cowboys will win behind some turnovers forced by that line and a good ground game." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he is picking the Cowboys to cover the -3 spread at home over Washington.



Seahawks at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Lions -1

Current: Lions -3.5

"The Lions have been a fantastic bet under head coach Dan Campbell. Throughout his tenure dating to last season, Detroit has covered 70% of its games and is 3-0 ATS to begin the 2022 campaign. The Lions play each opponent tough and probably should have pulled out a win last week in Minnesota. This week, they get an easier opponent in the Seahawks, who are 0-2 after upsetting the Broncos in an emotional Week 1 matchup at home.

"Even with star running back D'Andre Swift not playing in this game due to injury, there is a clear mismatch between Detroit's offense and Seattle's defense. The Lions offense ranks seventh in the league in DVOA, while the Seahawks defense ranks 30th in the NFL. Detroit's defense hasn't been anything to write home about, either, but its offensive ceiling is higher in my eyes than what the Seahawks will be bringing to Ford Field." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan explaining why laying the points and rolling with the Lions is one of his Locks of the Week.



Titans at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Colts -3

Current: Colts -3.5

"The Colts saved their season last week with an impressive win over one of the best teams in the league in the Kansas City Chiefs. But was it actually that impressive? The Chiefs did everything they could to lose that game, from muffing punts (which led to a three-play, 4-yard TD drive for Indy) to missing field goals to committing penalties in the worst situations and then Patrick Mahomes throwing just his fourth September interception ever. The Colts needed a 16-play, eight-minute TD drive to go ahead with just 24 seconds left on the clock. I certainly am not convinced their offense is back on track, but the pressure is now off to get their first win.

"The Titans took a two-TD lead into halftime against the Raiders while reaching the end zone on each of their first three drives, but then barely hung on from there as the offense disappeared in the second half. They certainly have their own questions to answer, but I believe the offense is moving in the right direction, with Derrick Henry getting move involved in the passing game and Robert Woods starting to get the ball. Jeffery Simmons is a problem for a Colts offensive line that isn't playing as well as it has in years past, as well. I believe the Titans have the better coach and quarterback at this point, and because of that, I'm surprised this line is north of 3 and possibly even tipping to 4 in the market." -- R.J. White, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, on why he is taking the Titans in his SuperContest pick. To read the rest of his picks for the weekend, head over to SportsLine.



Bears at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Giants -3

Current: Giants -3

"I think Justin Fields has franchise quarterback potential, but he's not going to show that potential in this offense or with the weapons he has at his disposal. This was a reality I accepted before the season even began. Fields has 297 passing yards on the year. To put that into perspective, there have been 20 individual 300-yard passing games in the NFL this season. The Bears are going to run the ball on offense.

"I don't think the Giants are a playoff team, but Saquon Barkley appears to be back. He's second in the NFL in rushing yards with 317, and actually leads the NFL with 408 scrimmage yards. The Giants offensive line is going to have to perform better on Sunday, but I like that this game is at home for New York, and that Fields is 4-8-1 ATS (33%) in his career. That's ranks worst among quarterbacks since last season (minimum 10 starts)." -- CBS Sports NFL expert Jordan Dajani on why he likes the Giants -3 at home against the Bears in Week 4.



Jaguars at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Eagles -6.5

Current: Eagles -6.5

"I'm highly encouraged by how the Jaguars have looked to begin the season, and I still think there is some value in them to win the AFC South at +200 and especially with Doug Pederson to COY at +600. They are coming off an impressive win on the road against the Chargers and could very well be 3-0 to start the year. That said, I'm fading them this week for a team that I believe is a legitimate Super Bowl threat in the Eagles.

"As impressive as Jalen Hurts has been as a passer (340 yards and three passing touchdowns last week), their defense is what's making them particularly dangerous. Philadelphia was able to sack Carson Wentz nine times last week. Over the last two games, Nick Sirianni's defense has allowed just 15 total points and is 2-0 ATS. Getting them under a touchdown at Lincoln Financial Field (one of the better home-field advantages in the NFL) is the way to lean here, no matter how high I may be on Jacksonville's long-term prospects." -- CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan explaining why he's taking the Eagles to cover at home against the surging Jags as one of his five Locks of the Week.



Jets at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Steelers -4

Current: Steelers -3.5

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has identified a team in this head-to-head matchup between the Jets and Steelers as an ideal pick for Survivor pools, winning in 67% of simulations.



Bills at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Bills -2

Current: Bills -3

"... Unfortunately for the Ravens, although Jackson has been great this year, their defense has been the opposite of great. Through three weeks, the Ravens are surrendering an average of 353.3 passing yards per game, which is an insanely high number when you consider that NO OTHER TEAM in the NFL is even surrendering 300 yards per game. The ugly part about those numbers is that it's not like the Ravens have faced a murderer's row of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks: They've faced Mac Jones, Joe Flacco and Tua Tagovailoa, and they're still getting diced up.

"The problem with this is that the Ravens now have to face the quarterback who currently leads the NFL in passing yards: Josh Allen. Allen is the only QB in the NFL who has gone over 1,000 passing yards through three games this year, and based on how the Ravens are playing, Allen might top 1,000 yards in Week 4 alone.

"At this point, I think the only way the Ravens can slow Allen down is if they put Lamar Jackson on defense, but that might be too much to ask. " -- CBS Sports' John Breech on why he is taking the Bills to outlast the Ravens 37-30 in Week 4.



Chargers at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Chargers -8.5

Current: Chargers -5.5

"The Chargers are really banged up. They lost star tackle Rashawn Slater for the year and Joey Bosa is out following groin surgery. That's in addition to all the injuries they already had. The Texans have a chance to take advantage of that, but Davis Mills has really struggled the last two weeks. Something says he gets it going here. They hang around in this one." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco believes the Texans will cover when they play host to the Chargers in Houston.



Cardinals at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Cardinals -3

Current: Panthers -1

"The Panthers are coming off their first victory of the season, while Arizona did little on offense in a loss to the Rams at home. This has the makings of a low-scoring game with both offenses struggling. Look for the Carolina defense to get the best of Kyler Murray. The Panthers win a second game behind their defense and questions really intensify for the Cardinals brass." -- CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has the Panthers, who are favored at home against Arizona, to pull out the win by a field goal on Sunday.



Patriots at Packers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Packers -5.5

Current: Packers -9.5

"I don't know how much detail I have to go into for this pick, as I'm sure everyone reading this understands where my head is at. Mac Jones suffered what was described as a severe high ankle sprain, and it looks like he's not going to play. That means it will be Brian Hoyer vs. Aaron Rodgers at home.

"The Packers are 14-6 ATS since last season, which is tied for the second-best ATS record in that span. Both of the Patriots' losses this season have come by double digits. It wasn't ideal that all of the Packers' 14 points last week came on their first two drives of the game, but the defense came through to keep Green Bay in the win column." -- CBS Sports betting guru Jordan Dajani on why he is taking the Packers -9.5 against the Patriots. To read the rest of his picks, click here.



Broncos at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: PK

Current: Raiders -2.5

"This is a big early AFC West game, especially for the Raiders. At 0-3, they need a victory in the worst way. They have lost some tough games. The Broncos have played well on defense, but the offense has struggled. That's the difference here. The desperate Raiders will move the ball on that Denver defense to find a way to get their first victory." -- CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has the Raiders getting their first win of the Josh McDaniels era while also covering against Denver.



Chiefs at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Buccaneers -2

Current: PK

SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has been on an absolute tear betting Chiefs games. He's gone 24-9 on his last 33 picks involving Kansas City, returning $1,390 so anyone that has followed Hartstein is way up. As they take on the Buccaneers, he has found another key X factor that has him leaning hard in one direction against the spread. We can tell you he's leaning Under the total.



Rams at 49ers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Open: PK

Current: 49ers -1.5

CBS national writer Tom Fornelli has been profitable in 29-16-1 of his last 46 NFL best bets. Even more impressive, he has been extremely sharp eye for the 49ers, going17-6 on picks involving San Francisco. Fornelli has again locked in another confident bet against the spread pick for Rams vs. 49ers. We can tell you he's leaning Under the total, but he's also uncovered a crucial X factor that makes one side of the spread a slam dunk.