As we prepare for three glorious NFL games on Thanksgiving, mixed in with gravy-drenched culinary masterpieces, it's time to provide which rookies all 32 teams are thankful for.

Yes, the Texans are most thankful for C.J. Stroud, and the Eagles are incredibly grateful to have landed Jalen Carter at No. 10 overall in April. The clubs are listed by their current playoff position in their respective conference. We'll start with the NFC.

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Carter

(Round 1, 10th overall)

Carter has an outside chance to earn All-Pro distinction as a rookie -- he's been that dominant on the interior of Philadelphia's already ferocious front. He has 32 pressures on just 236 pass-rush snaps and has been a force at defensive tackle.

(Round 2, 34th overall)

Sam LaPorta DET • TE • #87 TAR 69 REC 50 REC YDs 492 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

LaPorta has been an anchor of the Lions passing offense -- outside of Amon-Ra St. Brown, of course -- in his rookie season. He's actually fifth among all tight ends with 50 receptions and has forced five missed tackles. The Lions are very thankful for defensive back Brian Branch, too.

(Round 3, 87th overall)

Brown will be thrust into an important role after the Talanoa Hufanga injury, and he had a breakout performance in Week 11's win over the Buccaneers with a pair of defended passes and an interception.

(Round 1, 29th overall)

Bresee flashed early on with 12 pressures in his first five NFL games. Since then, Bresee's momentum has stalled for the former top high school recruit in the country. Yet his presence on the interior of the Saints defensive front has been felt in Year 1.

(Undrafted)

All Aubrey's done as an undrafted kicker is set an NFL record for most consecutive field goals made to start a career.

(Round 1, 5th overall)

Witherspoon started his NFL career injured, then exploded onto the scene once he was nursed back to health. In nine contests, the former Illinois tone-setter has 13 pass breakups with a pick and three sacks for Pete Carroll.

(Round 1, 23rd overall)

Jordan Addison MIN • WR • #3 TAR 72 REC 48 REC YDs 647 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Where would the Vikings be without Addison, who somewhat miraculously stepped into the WR1 role after Justin Jefferson went down and rocked with Kirk Cousins (and then Josh Dobbs) as Minnesota revitalized its season from an 0-3 start. He has seven touchdowns and nearly 650 yards to date on 48 catches.

(Round 2, 50th overall)

Jayden Reed GB • WR • #11 TAR 51 REC 32 REC YDs 463 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Altogether, the Packers' much-hyped-in-the-preseason offense has flopped in 2023. Reed's been an exception. The second-rounder is third on the team with 32 receptions, he averages 14.5 yards per snag, and has four scores. Largely, Reed has helped mitigate the sting felt by Christian Watson's Year 2 disappointment.

(Round 5, 177th overall)

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #17 TAR 103 REC 69 REC YDs 897 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

In the midst of Cooper Kupp starting the season on the shelf, Nacua helped keep the Rams offense afloat with incredible productivity to begin his NFL career. Even after Kupp's return, Nacua has stayed relevant offensively with 19 grabs for 299 yards and a score in his past four outings.

(Round 1, 8th overall)

Bijan Robinson ATL • RB • #7 Att 125 Yds 612 TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

Robinson could probably see the football more -- particularly near the end zone -- but when it's in his hands, he's been as magical as advertised. The super-hyped running back prospect is sixth in the NFL with 31 missed tackles forced on the 21st-most rushing attempts.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Christian Izien, CB

(Undrafted)

Undrafted out of Rutgers, Izien has been a pleasant surprise in the Buccaneers as the full-time slot defender. A favorite blitzer for Todd Bowles, Izien has five pressures on 36 pass-rush snaps and two interceptions on close to 400 snaps entering Week 12.

(Round 2, 47th overall)

The Commanders have gotten little return from their rookies -- and that's being nice. Martin has been hampered by injuries but has a pair of pass breakups and an interception on the 65 snaps he has played this season.

(Undrafted)

Tommy DeVito NYG • QB • #15 CMP% 61.3 YDs 506 TD 6 INT 3 YD/Att 6.33 View Profile

Tommy Chicken Cutlets ate nine sacks against the Commanders but otherwise was stellar in the Giants' surprising win in Washington. The more he's played, the more he's looked comfortable, and the Giants were desperate at quarterback after the Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor injuries.

(Round 1, 10th overall)

Tyson Bagent's respectable play after Justin Fields' finger injury could've easily gotten him the nod here. I'm picking Wright because he represents a critical part of the future for the Bears. After a concerning start, he has steadied his play over the past month.

(Round 3, 94th overall)

Michael Wilson ARI • WR • #14 TAR 39 REC 28 REC YDs 435 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Wilson was a risky top-100 selection because of his vast injury history at Stanford, and ironically, he's injured right now. BUT, when he's been on the field, the 6-foot-2, 213-pounder has been a splash play waiting to happen for the Cardinals, with 435 yards and two scores on 28 receptions.

(Round 5, 145th overall)

Finding positives from the Panthers' 2023 season is a significant challenge. From the rookie class? Almost impossible. Robinson was injured early but has played quality football since making his NFL debut in Week 6 as a do-everything defensive back.

AFC

(Round 1, 22nd overall)

Zay Flowers BAL • WR • #4 TAR 72 REC 53 REC YDs 588 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The Baltimore team leader in catches (53) and receiving yards (588), Flowers has injected life into the Ravens previously stagnant offense that desperately needed a serious separator.

(Round 2, 55th overall)

Rashee Rice KC • WR • #4 TAR 46 REC 36 REC YDs 420 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Rice leads the Chiefs receivers in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns, and although he's almost exclusively been utilized underneath, his thunderous YAC talent he demonstrated at SMU have been apparent in the NFL -- he's forced seven missed tackles.

(Round 3, 88th overall)

Tank Bigsby JAC • RB • #4 Att 35 Yds 80 TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

The Jaguars have been very veteran-reliant this season, and Bigsby has hardly been efficient. However, he's spelled Travis Etienne for 35 carries. Etienne is still tied for second in rush attempts with 174.

(Round 3, 84th overall)

De'Von Achane MIA • RB • #28 Att 39 Yds 461 TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Achane averages 11.8 yards per carry. ABSURD! That's a tenth of a yard higher than Ja'Marr Chase's yards-per-reception average. If Mike McDaniel could build a running back for his system in a football laboratory, Achane would come out of the 3D printer.

(Round 4, 111th overall)

Jones has been sent from the Ohio Football Gods this season. All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin out for the year, enter Jones who blanked T.J. Watt in Week 11 and has surrendered a respectable 15 pressures on 321 pass-blocking snaps to date. As an Ohio State alum, he's been an instant cult hero in Cleveland.

6. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB

(Round 1, 2nd overall)

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 62.8 YDs 2962 TD 17 INT 5 YD/Att 8.34 View Profile

Stroud's going to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, and at this rate, he could garner some MVP votes, which would be the first time that's happened since Chris Johnson in 2008. Stroud's been integral to Houston ascending into the AFC playoff bracket currently while riding a three-game winning streak. He's orchestrated two game-winning drive and entering Week 12 leads the NFL with 296.2 passing yards per game.

(Round 1, 14th overall)

Jones was slowly worked into the starting lineup, and while the pass protection has been average, he's helped paved massive lanes for Jaylen Warren and Co. on the ground, which in most Steelers game has been the lifeforce of the team's offense.

(Round 1, 25th overall)

Dalton Kincaid BUF • TE • #86 TAR 58 REC 51 REC YDs 436 REC TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

The Bills have made Kincaid a focal point of the offense, especially of late, as the former Utah star has 34 catches for 318 yards with two scores in his last five contests, and he's caught at least five passes in each one of those games.

(Round 3, 79th overall)

Josh Downs IND • WR • #1 TAR 60 REC 43 REC YDs 523 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

The bright lights of the NFL have not been too bright for Downs, who's operated precisely how he did at North Carolina. Ultra-quick feet, reliable hands, some YAC. He's second on the team with 43 snags (22 first downs) and tied for the most missed tackles forced with four.

(Undrafted)

Jaleel McLaughlin DEN • RB • #38 Att 45 Yds 277 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Turns out it's McLaughlin, not Samaje Perine, who's the favorite pass-catching scatback of Sean Payton. Dynamic with the ball in his hands, the Youngstown State legend has three total touchdowns with a 5.6 yards-per-touch average on the season to date.

(Round 4, 131st overall)

Charlie Jones CIN • WR • #15 TAR 2 REC 1 REC YDs 6 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The Bengals haven't gotten much from the rookie class this season. What Jones did provide was a punt-return score against the Ravens before he was injured.

(Round 4, 135th overall)

Aidan O'Connell LV • QB • #4 CMP% 62.1 YDs 946 TD 3 INT 6 YD/Att 6.52 View Profile

The Raiders look night-and-day different in the early stages of the Antonio Pierce era than they did for the vast majority of Josh McDaniels second stint as an AFC West head coach. And O'Connell's at the core of that. Against the Dolphins, he got the ball out in light speed on most of his throws, just like he did at Purdue.

(Round 2, 54th overall)

Tuipulotu isn't winning as cleanly against NFL offensive tackles as Joey Bosa did as a rookie, but he's currently second on the Chargers in pressures (ahead of Bosa) with 33. Plus, he's only 21. t

14. New York Jets: Xavier Gibson, WR

(Undrafted)

Xavier Gipson NYJ • WR • #82 TAR 9 REC 5 REC YDs 67 REC TD 0 FL 2 View Profile

Stephen F. Austin REPRESENT! Gibson's overtime punt-return touchdown is a memorable highlight in this otherwise touchdown-averse season for the Jets. He's also caught five passes for 67 yards as an undrafted rookie.

(Round 2, 33rd overall)

Will Levis TEN • QB • #8 CMP% 58.9 YDs 857 TD 6 INT 2 YD/Att 6.91 View Profile

Imagine the state of the Titans organization if Levis hadn't already flashed this season after replacing Ryan Tannehill. Instead, the team's second-round pick in April represents an encouraging future at the most vital position on the field -- he has eight Big-Time Throws in four contests.

(Round 6, 210th overall)

Demario Douglas NE • WR • #81 TAR 46 REC 30 REC YDs 361 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

The rookie from Liberty is the only New England receiver with serious juice. He's third on the team with 30 grabs entering Week 12, and he forced four missed tackles.