I know there's a lot of change in the new year, but I didn't think it would happen so fast. There's been so much change that it's basically all we're going to talk about today. For one, the Steelers and Browns might both be changing their quarterbacks after this season. On Pittsburgh's end, it's almost certain at this point that Ben Roethlisberger is going to retire, and if that's the case, then his team sent him off with a nice retirement gift in the form of a 26-14 win over the Browns on Monday night.

As for Cleveland, it won't be surprising if the Browns move on from Baker Mayfield after he played what was likely the final game of a disastrous season for him. (Mayfield, who is dealing with a multitude of injuries, didn't sound like someone who plans on playing in Week 18 when asked about it after the game.)

The other big change coming is Washington's new team name. The organization announced that the new name will be revealed in less than a month. We'll be covering that and more in today's newsletter, so let's get to the rundown.

1. Today's show: Recapping the Steelers' dominating win over Cleveland

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: The video screen displays a message thanking quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers after his potential final game at Heinz Field where the Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 26-14 at Heinz Field on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent/Getty Images

In what was likely Ben Roethlisberger's final game ever at Heinz Field, his teammates made sure to send him out with a bang. The Steelers topped the Browns, 26-14, on Monday, and it was pretty clear that everyone in a black and gold uniform was doing their best to win the game for Roethlisberger.

Although we didn't record a postgame podcast, we're still going to give you our normal big takeaways from the game:

Big Ben's teammates give him a proper sendoff. Roethlisberger didn't have a great game, but that didn't matter because nearly everyone else for the Steelers did. Pittsburgh's defense made life miserable for Baker Mayfield, who was sacked nine times (with four of those coming from T.J. Watt). Kicker Chris Boswell came up with four much-needed field goals (50, 48, 30, 22) to give the Steelers some breathing room on the scoreboard. Although Roethlisberger himself wasn't spectacular, he didn't have to be and that's because Najee Harris did more than enough to carry the offense with 188 rushing yards and two scores. Of course, Big Ben also played a big part in the win by providing a key early TD with a second-quarter pass to Diontae Johnson. Not only did the Steelers send Big Ben out with a win, but they kept their faint playoff hopes alive while also guaranteeing that Mike Tomlin's record 15-year streak of consecutive seasons without a losing mark will continue.

Although we didn't recap the game, you can listen to our early picks for Week 18 by clicking here.

2. Prisco's Power Rankings heading into Week 18

If the Cowboys really are America's team, then America is going to be hating Pete Prisco today and that's because of what he did to the Cowboys in his latest power rankings: Not only did they fall out of the top five, but they almost fell out of the top 10. With the Cowboys out of the top five, that opened the door for a new team to join the upper echelon this week: the Bills.

With that in mind, here's a look at Prisco's top-five teams heading into Week 18:

Packers Rams Buccaneers Bills Chiefs

I won't spoil the rest of the Power Rankings here, but I will give you a few nuggets. Here's what has changed since last week:

The biggest jump this week went to the Saints, who moved up five spots thanks to their win over the Panthers. Although I didn't find the win overly impressive, Prisco apparently did because he moved them up from 22nd to 17th.

The biggest jump in the AFC went to the Raiders, who made the move from 15th up to 12th after beating the Colts on Sunday. Fittingly, Prisco now has the Raiders ranked one spot ahead of the Colts.



As I mentioned at the top, the biggest overall tumble in the rankings went to the Cowboys. After watching Dallas lose to the Cardinals, Prisco dropped them SEVEN spots, from third all the way down to 10th.

In the AFC, the biggest drop went to the Dolphins, who fell five spots from 17th down to 22nd following their 34-3 loss to the Titans. The Dolphins are now the lowest-ranked team that has a record of .500 or better.

In news that probably won't come as a surprise to anyone, the Jaguars are dead last for the fifth straight week. Just when you think their losses can't get any uglier, they do. Their 50-10 loss to New England on Sunday was definitely their ugliest loss of the season.



If you want to know where your favorite team ended up in Prisco's Week 18 Power Rankings, be sure to click here. If you want to argue with Prisco over his rankings, you can do that on Twitter by clicking here. I argue with him all the time about everything.

3. Breech's Week 18 picks

It's Tuesday, and that can only mean one thing: It's time for my weekly picks.

My New Year's resolution for 2022 was to get all my picks right this year and it almost happened in Week 17. Not only did I go 14-2, but I correctly predicted that the Bengals would upset the Chiefs and I even got the exact score of that game right (34-31). I know what you're thinking, and yes, I should retire now and end on a high note, but I'm not going to do that.

With that in mind, here are three of my picks for Week 18. And just so everyone knows, I hate picking games during the final week of the NFL season because you never have any idea who will be benching their starters and who will be keeping them on the field.

Kansas City (-9.5) at Denver: If there's one game this week that I'd be willing to bet blindly without knowing the point spread, it's Broncos-Chiefs. For one, the Chiefs have to win if they want to have any chance of getting the top seed in the AFC. Also, Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Broncos and this is one team Andy Reid absolutely dominates. Not only have the Chiefs won 12 in a row against the Broncos, but they're 10-2 against the spread in those games, so I'll definitely take Kansas City here. PICK: Chiefs 27-17 over Broncos.

If there's one game this week that I'd be willing to bet blindly without knowing the point spread, it's Broncos-Chiefs. For one, the Chiefs have to win if they want to have any chance of getting the top seed in the AFC. Also, Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Broncos and this is one team Andy Reid absolutely dominates. Not only have the Chiefs won 12 in a row against the Broncos, but they're 10-2 against the spread in those games, so I'll definitely take Kansas City here. Chiefs 27-17 over Broncos. New England (-6.5) at Miami: The Dolphins got destroyed on Sunday and that's because they finally played a good team. They've struggled against good teams: The Dolphins are just 2-6 this season when playing a team that currently has a winning record. One of those wins did come against the Patriots, but that was in Mac Jones' first career start, and obviously, Mac Jones is much better since then. Also, Miami's offense struggles against good defenses and the Patriots defense might be better than the Titans defense that just held the Dolphins to three points. The Patriots need to win to have any shot at the AFC East title, and even though New England has lost three of their past four at Miami, I think they roll here. PICK: Patriots 24-10 over Dolphins.

The Dolphins got destroyed on Sunday and that's because they finally played a good team. They've struggled against good teams: The Dolphins are just 2-6 this season when playing a team that currently has a winning record. One of those wins did come against the Patriots, but that was in Mac Jones' first career start, and obviously, Mac Jones is much better since then. Also, Miami's offense struggles against good defenses and the Patriots defense might be better than the Titans defense that just held the Dolphins to three points. The Patriots need to win to have any shot at the AFC East title, and even though New England has lost three of their past four at Miami, I think they roll here. Patriots 24-10 over Dolphins. San Francisco (+5.5) at L.A. Rams: The 49ers have beaten the Rams five straight times and normally, that would be enough to convince me to pick San Francisco. But I just don't trust their QB situation right now. For this game, they're either going to have to start someone with an injured thumb (Jimmy Garoppolo) or a QB who has only made two career starts (Trey Lance). We saw what Jimmy did with his injured thumb against the Titans and it wasn't pretty: He started throwing passes to the other team. As for Lance, we saw flashes of how good he can be Sunday, but that was against the Texans. The Rams are much better than the Texans. PICK: Rams 26-23 over 49ers.

To check out the rest of my picks for Week 18, be sure to click here.

4. One thing we learned about each team in Week 17

Now that all 16 games from Week 17 have been played, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin decided to wade through the aftermath to figure out what we learned about each team.

Here's a look at what we learned about five teams:

Bengals: No one can cover Ja'Marr Chase . "Of course, that's not totally true, but try holding him without a huge play for more than a couple series, let alone games. Cincy is going to the playoffs in large part because Joe Burrow keeps chucking it to him."

"Of course, that's not totally true, but try holding him without a huge play for more than a couple series, let alone games. Cincy is going to the playoffs in large part because Joe Burrow keeps chucking it to him." Browns: Kevin Stefanski has a lot of things to figure out this offseason. "His entire offense folded against Pittsburgh on Monday night, and his continued inexplicable commitment to winning with Baker Mayfield's arm ensured a 2021 sweep at the hands of the Steelers."

"His entire offense folded against Pittsburgh on Monday night, and his continued inexplicable commitment to winning with Baker Mayfield's arm ensured a 2021 sweep at the hands of the Steelers." Cowboys: Something still seems off with their offense . "Yes, they made it close against Arizona, but besides the Washington rout, the Cowboys have been sluggish on offense for a while now. And now Michael Gallup is done. The playoffs could bring trouble."

. "Yes, they made it close against Arizona, but besides the Washington rout, the Cowboys have been sluggish on offense for a while now. And now Michael Gallup is done. The playoffs could bring trouble." Colts: Carson Wentz has to be better . "Most of the year, Indy has stayed afloat by letting Wentz play second fiddle to Jonathan Taylor. But what happens when Taylor isn't dominating? No. 11 must clean up the key throws if this team is going to be a contender."

"Most of the year, Indy has stayed afloat by letting Wentz play second fiddle to Jonathan Taylor. But what happens when Taylor isn't dominating? No. 11 must clean up the key throws if this team is going to be a contender." Eagles: Jalen Hurts is starting to look like the QB of the future. "It's been a year of big highs and lows for the young man, but he's never lost his cool, and he was at his steadiest during the Eagles' important win over Washington to help clinch a playoff berth."

If you want to see the one thing we learned about every other team, you can check out Cody's entire story by clicking here.

5. Washington set to announce new name in less than a month

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: A general view of the Washington Football Team logo on the stadium before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team might not be the Washington Football Team much longer. The organization announced Tuesday that it will be revealing its new name on Feb. 2, 2022. When you're trying to start fresh, I'm not sure Groundhog Day is the best way to go for a big announcement, especially since that movie is about someone stuck living the same day over and over, which is probably kind of how Washington fans feel right now.

Here's what we know so far:

Two names have already been eliminated. Although some fans were hoping that RedWolves might make the cut, the team won't be going that route. Washington has already announced that it won't be switching to either Wolves or RedWolves due to trademark issues.



Although some fans were hoping that RedWolves might make the cut, the team won't be going that route. Washington has already announced that it won't be switching to either Wolves or RedWolves due to trademark issues. Here are some names the team was looking at earlier this year. The team has been surveying fans over the past 12 months, and a few of the popular names in those surveys ended up being Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Defenders, Redhawks, Commanders, and of course, Washington Football Team.

The team has been surveying fans over the past 12 months, and a few of the popular names in those surveys ended up being Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Defenders, Redhawks, Commanders, and of course, Washington Football Team. The name might have already leaked. Although the announcement won't be coming until Feb. 2, there is some indication that the new name might have already leaked. That's because as of this writing, if you go to WashingtonAdmirals.com, the link redirects you to the Washington Football Team website. While Admirals might not end up being the name, it won't be surprising if they go that route. For one, it fits the theme of the area with the Naval Academy just 30 miles away. Also, it's a name that's not being used in any of the four major pro sports.

No matter what, we'll officially be find out the new name Feb. 2, which is the Wednesday following the conference championship games.

6. Rapid-fire roundup

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.