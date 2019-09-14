Week 2 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch, stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor pool play, more

It's only Week 2, but we're already getting set to experience a possibly historic gambling angle in Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins tilt, a quarterback sidelined by mono and another quarterback injury paving the way for a sixth-round rookie QB to try and go Tom Brady on the AFC. How can you not love football season?

Colts at Titans

"Indianapolis has the makings of a very complete and balanced team. The Colts outclassed the Chargers in basically every phase of the game and would have won outright in regulation if not for a dropped touchdown pass and seven points squandered by their kicker. But Jacoby Brissett looks the part and that defense just continues to improve, and I believe the run game is a handful. I'm not buying Marcus Mariota and I believe the Titans will feel the impact of being without their left tackle more this week. There is abundant money-line opportunity here, as I like the Colts outright." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Colts are one of his Week 2 best bets

Chargers at Lions

"The Lions managed to salvage a tie against the Cardinals, but the result was still disastrous since they were up 18 points in the fourth quarter. The Lions have a legitimate pass-catching tight end in T.J. Hockenson (six catches, 134 yards, touchdown) and Danny Amendola to compliment Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. Matthew Stafford also had 385 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers rode Austin Ekeler's 154 total yards and three touchdowns to a Week 1 win over the Chargers, averaging 6.0 yards per carry without Melvin Gordon. The Lions rushing attack should get going against the Chargers, making this game close." -- Jeff Kerr on why the Chargers will win a high-scoring game

Bills at Giants

Will Brinson: "What world do we live in where Josh Allen is a road favorite?"

Pete Prisco: "Why do you say that? The guy played good last week? ... By the way, a couple of those picks weren't his fault. It went off Beasley's hand --"

R.J. White: "It went off his leg. It was a very inaccurate pass ... when it was like six or seven yards away."

Brinson: "Josh Allen is gonna get like arrested for murder and Pete's gonna be his Kato Kaelin."

...

White: "I like that you're so confident that the Bills are gonna win back-to-back road games with Josh Allen."

Prisco: "They're going to! They're tough, physical, nasty and well-coached, and they're gonna find a way to win this game."

Cardinals at Ravens

I barely eked out a win last week with my survivor pool pick of the Seahawks, but I think this week is going to be a much easier result in another interconference matchup. The Ravens should stomp all over a Cardinals team that looked terrible through three quarters last week, and John Harbaugh's squad is too well-coached to let this team back in the game like the Lions did. The Ravens scored 59 points in Week 1 against what people consider to be the worst team in the league. Have you seen the Cardinals' secondary? With Patrick Peterson suspended, they're no better than the group in Miami. Ravens roll.

Patriots at Dolphins

"The Ravens covered this by themselves last week in Miami, so people understandably believe it's going to a shootout when the high-powered Patriots come to town. But if Bill Belichick is content to humiliate the Steelers with the relatively low score of 33-3, why do you think he's going to just run it up on his old defensive assistant Brian Flores? The one concern for me would be the Pats feeling the need to feed Antonio Brown and satisfy his ego, but with the recent developments in his situation, I anticipate they'll be fine keeping him off the radar. New England has been bad in Miami plenty of times -- if the Pats go down there and get down 17-0 or some nonsense early, this could be in trouble. But based on the game script we should see from the line (Pats -18.5!), it stands to reason that the Patriots will score a couple touchdowns, smother the Dolphins' passing weapons with their stout secondary and then proceed to give Miami a hefty dose of Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead." -- Will Brinson on why the Under is one of his Week 2 best bets

Cowboys at Redskins

"This is a lot of points to lay with a road team. But Washington consistently has one of the worst home-field advantages in the league, and that was the case last year, when the offense and defense both played better on the road. I'm fully buying into the Cowboys' offense under Kellen Moore, and I expect a strong showing by the Dallas defense against a banged-up Washington team." -- R.J. White on why the Cowboys are among his Week 2 plays in the SuperContest

Jaguars at Texans

"If it weren't for some questionable defense in the final seconds of their Monday night contest with the Saints, which allowed Drew Brees to march down the field to set up the game-winner, we'd all be talking about Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's tremendous fourth quarter drive to give Houston the lead. The offense hummed to 28 points against a tough Saints defense that attacked Watson all night. As they look to Jacksonville, they'll be without starter Nick Foles after suffering a broken collarbone. Gardner Minshew will be the starter for the Jags under center and despite his strong showing under duress, I can't see him keeping up with Watson in Houston." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the Texans will easily cover on Sunday

Seahawks at Steelers

"The week after Big Ben fails to throw a TD pass, the Steelers are 26-3. The Seahawks haven't fared well going east in recent years, and they just gave up more than 400 passing yards to the Bengals at home." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Steelers are one of his best bets

49ers at Bengals

"As somebody who owns George Kittle in fantasy, let me say that I did not enjoy seeing Kittle score two touchdowns that were brought back by penalties in Week 1. In fact, penalties killed the 49ers all last week and played a role in the team's mostly poor offensive performance. I think they rebound this week, even without Tevin Coleman, and I like the matchup of Kyle Shanahan and Zac Taylor. I don't think Andy Dalton's throwing for over 400 yards again or anything, but I don't think the Bengals' performance last week was a fluke, either. I'm expecting a bit of a shootout in this spot." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Over is among his Week 2 best bets

Vikings at Packers

"My father-in-law, who lives in Minnesota, reminded me that I picked against the Vikings in Week 1. So I feel bad going Green Bay here (also because the Vikings simply have the better all-around team). The safe bet is to take the points, but straight up, it's tough to vote against Aaron Rodgers, in Lambeau, with the Pack coming off extra days of rest." -- Cody Benjamin on his 26-24 prediction for this game



Benjamin is also taking one shocking upset in Week 2

Chiefs at Raiders

"The Chiefs' offense still being out of this world and the Chiefs' defense still being terrible do not exactly qualify as breaking news. ... I can't deny the fact that [Derek] Carr's numbers started to worsen as soon as his protection ahead of him worsened. If the offensive line plays as well as it did against the Broncos for the rest of the season, the Raiders' offense is going to be better than many of us assumed. So, instead of taking the Chiefs to cover a 7.5-point spread in Oakland, where they only just barely beat the Raiders last year, I'm taking the Over." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Over is among his Week 2 best bets



Saints at Rams

"The Saints were on the victorious end of the most entertaining game of Week 1, and even though he's 40, Drew Brees proved that he's still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. I hope the Rams' defensive backs are ready for Michael Thomas. He's seemingly impossible to cover and caught 10 of his 13 targets for 123 yards on Monday night against the Texans. He was held to just 36 yards when the two clubs faced off in the playoffs last year, so you know he will be looking for some personal revenge as well. The Rams earned a three-point win over the Panthers on the road last Sunday, but it wasn't the prettiest game. Jared Goff passed for just 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and there still appears to be questions about running back Todd Gurley and his health as well as his role in the offense moving forward. The Saints should have won the last matchup, so they get their revenge this time around." -- Jordan Dajani on why he's taking the Saints to win

Bears at Broncos



"The Bears are coming off a disparaging effort at home to the Packers, while new Broncos head coach Vic Fangio prepares to go against his former team. While Chicago probably has the better team, Denver has the better QB in Joe Flacco (yes, that's an accurate statement), who wins his first home game as the Broncos' starting quarterback." -- Bryan DeArdo on why the Broncos will upset the Bears

Eagles at Falcons

Browns at Jets

"Guys, Sam Darnold has mono, which means he won't be playing on Monday against the Browns. We're only one week into the season and the Jets are already falling apart. Not only are they dealing with Darnold's issue, but pretty much everyone on the team is injured. With Darnold out, Trevor Siemian will be starting and there's no way I'm picking Trevor Siemian to win a Monday night game against a desperate team." -- John Breech on why the Browns win and cover on Monday night

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks in Week 2!