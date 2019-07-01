2019 NHL Free Agency Tracker: Rangers land top prize in Artemi Panarin

Keep up with the key moves on the opening day of free agency

Both the NHL and NBA free agency periods officially open on Monday, meaning there's plenty of news to keep track of across the offseason landscape. It's hard to imagine this year's NHL free agency period being as wild as the NBA's but that's a very high bar to reach. 

Regardless, it's shaping up to be a pretty active market for the NHL. There are a number of noteworthy names on the move -- including Artemi Panarin, Matt Duchene, Sergei Bobrovsky, Jake Gardiner and more -- and you can keep track of the key signings below. 

(All signings are reported & can't become official until noon ET on Monday)

1
F Matt Duchene -- 7 years, $56 million ($8m AAV)
2
G Sergei Bobrovsky -- 7 years, 66.5 million ($9.5m AAV) 
3
F Joe Pavelski -- 3 years, $21 million ($7m AAV) 
4
F Mats Zuccarello -- 5 years, $30 million ($6m AAV)
5
D Tyler Myers -- 5 years, $30 million ($6m AAV) 
6
F Brett Connolly -- 4 years, $14 million ($3.5m AAV)
7
G Cam Talbot -- 1 year, $2.75 million
8
F Corey Perry -- 1 year, $1.5 million
9
F Richard Panik -- 4 years, $10 million ($2.5m AAV)
10
F Ryan Hartman -- 2 years, $3.8 million ($1.9m AAV)
11
G Mike Smith -- 1 year, $2 million
12
F Curtis Lazar -- 1 year, $700k
13
D Jordie Benn -- 2 years, $4 million ($2m AAV)
14
F Artemi Panarin -- 7 years, $81.5 million ($11.6m AAV)
15
F Jason Spezza -- 1 year, $700k
16
F Noel Acciari -- 3 years, $5 million ($1.67m AAV)
17
F Brandon Tanev -- 6 years, $21 million ($3.5m AAV)
18
F Timo Meier -- 4 years, $24 million ($6m AAV)
19
D Ron Hainsey -- 1 year, $3.5 million
20
G Joonas Korpisalo -- 1 year, $1.15 million
21
G Keith Kinkaid -- 1 year, $1.75 million
22
D Ryan Murray -- 2 years, $9.2 million ($4.6m AAV)
23
D Luke Schenn -- 1 year, $700,000
24
F Garnet Hathaway -- 4 years, $6 million ($1.5m AAV)
25
F Valtteri Filppula -- 2 years, $6 million ($3m AAV)
26
F Ryan Carpenter -- 3 years, $9 million ($3m AAV)
27
F Joonas Donskoi -- 4 years, $15.6 million ($3.9m AAV)
28
F Gustav Nyquist -- 4 years, $22 million ($5.5m AAV)
29
D Tim Heed -- 1 year, $960k

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories