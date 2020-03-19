Blackhawks will retain coach Jeremy Colliton, GM Stan Bowman for 2020-21 season
The Blackhawks haven't made it out of the opening round of the NHL playoffs since 2015
On Thursday, Chicago Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz told The Athletic that the team plans to retain general manager Stan Bowman, head coach Jeremy Colliton, and president John McDonough for the 2020-21 season. With the NHL season on pause due to the coronavirus, the Blackhawks have a 32-30-8 record and stand six points behind the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.
"There's not going to be any changes in the front office," Wirtz said.
The franchise extended Bowman's contract in 2016, which now keeps him in place as the team's general manager through next season. Bowman has been the team's GM since 2009 when he replaced Dale Tallon.
Much like Bowman, McDonough has been with the Blackhawks organization for quite some time. McDonough has served as the president and CEO since 2011.
Colliton, 35, is in his second season as Chicago's head coach after he replaced Joel Quenneville in November 2018. Colliton has put together a 62-58-17 record in the 137 NHL games that he's coached with the team so far. He had served as the head coach of the franchise's AHL affiliate Rockford IceHogs prior to getting the Blackhawks job.
The Blackhawks have won three Stanley Cups in the past 10 years, including both in 2013 and 2015. However, they're in danger of missing the postseason for the third consecutive season. In addition, Chicago hasn't made it out of the First Round of the NHL playoffs since 2015 when the team hoisted the Stanley Cup.
