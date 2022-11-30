Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin continues to etch his name in the NHL history books. In Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks, Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's record for most career road goals as he scored his 402nd and 403rd road goals.

Ovechkin's first goal tied Gretzky's record of 402 road goals and the Capitals captain was able to break it with his second goal midway through the opening period. Ovechkin tallied the record-breaking goal on a one-timer off an assist from Dylan Strome.

"It's always nice when you beat the Great One," Ovechkin said. "It doesn't matter what kind of milestone it is. It's history."

Ovechkin also registered the 160th multi-goal game of his NHL career. Only Gretzky has more multi-goal games with 189 to his credit.

In addition, Ovechkin scored the game-opening goal as he found the back of the net just 5:35 into the contest. It marked Ovechkin's 135th game-opening goal, which tied him with Jaromir Jagr for the most in NHL history.

Earlier in November, Ovechkin set the NHL record by scoring the most goals with one team when he tallied his 787th career goal on Nov. 5 against the Coyotes and passed Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe. Speaking of Howe, Ovechkin is also just eight goals away from tying the Red Wings Hall of Famer for the No. 2 spot on the league's all-times goals list with 801 goals.

Ovechkin currently leads the Capitals in points (23) and goals (13) in 24 games this season.