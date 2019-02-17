Carolina Hurricanes continue to get creative with wild celebrations, analyst calls them 'bunch of jerks'

The Carolina Hurricanes are having fun and not everyone is cool with it.

The Hurricanes play in a non-traditional hockey market and have had trouble drawing fans in the past, so they've decided to try some non-traditional tactics this year in an effort to up their "fun" and bring more people to the arena. Hey, it worked pretty well for the Vegas Golden Knights in their first season last year, right?

With that in mind, in an effort to somewhat rebrand the team and how they approach the game, Carolina has developed a new tradition of closing out home wins with some wild, choreographed team celebrations on the ice.

It started out as a very simple idea, but the celebrations have become more creative and elaborate as the season has gone on. And plenty of home wins for the Hurricanes, who currently hold a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, means that there have been plenty of celebrations.

They've already done human bowling:

The Hurricanes' bowling celly is a STRIKE 🎳



(via @NHLCanes) pic.twitter.com/EbV4F34PRF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 12, 2019

They've done Duck, Duck, Goose (or Duck, Duck, Gray Duck if that's your thing):

They've done the limbo:

We set the bar tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dDJMsmcQlw — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) February 17, 2019

But one of their best celebrations of the year came earlier this week when they went full baseball:

Our players love it



Our fans love it



Nothing else matters pic.twitter.com/LxbFB7IrVB — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) February 16, 2019

Certain traditionalists have been crying and whining about the celebrations all year long, but the baseball one in particular seemed to strike a nerve with many in the anti-celly crowd.

This weekend, Hockey Night In Canada's Don Cherry decided it was time to weigh in, and he had some predictably strong thoughts against fun. More specifically, Cherry called the Canes "a bunch of jerks" for disrespecting the sanctity of hockey, or something like that.

Don Cherry absolutely rips the Carolina Hurricanes for their post-game celebrations 😬 pic.twitter.com/aj7ekDD4f9 — Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) February 17, 2019

It's rather ironic that Cherry, who wears bold and outrageous suits on a weekly basis, has such an issue with the Canes deviating from the norm for a fun expression of personality. It's also rather ironic that he chose to say "imagine Justin Williams doing something like that?" when Williams -- the current Canes captain -- is a driving force behind the trend and one of its biggest defenders.

Hockey is our life and job...but it is still a game. Enjoy the good times and have fun with it...let’s celebrate more this year. Great win tonight #TakeWarning https://t.co/POvYY8z3qQ — Justin Williams (@JustinWilliams) October 8, 2018

Love this from my chat with Justin Williams on the Hurricanes celebration pic.twitter.com/r0Oc6kWtGJ — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 8, 2018

But, for what it's worth, the Hurricanes don't seem too bothered by Cherry's comments. In fact, they've chosen to embrace the "bunch of jerks" brand and their fans have followed suit.

Solid job by @NHLCanes to troll Don Cherry. Check out their revised bio line. pic.twitter.com/zFIScGu07c — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) February 17, 2019

Wait, was he talking about us? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9WWZxnGgO6 — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) February 17, 2019

Lol they're chanting Bunch of Jerks at PNC with one minute left to play — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) February 17, 2019

It's only a matter of time before the Canes go all-in and start filling their team store with "Bunch of Jerks" merch.