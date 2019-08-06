Former Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk says he's 'pissed off' over being bought out
The defenseman says he doesn't blame the team but now has a chip on his shoulder
It's safe to say Kevin Shattenkirk's time with the New York Rangers didn't go as planned. The defenseman was bought out by the team earlier this summer just over halfway through a four-year deal he signed as a marquee free agent in 2017.
Shattenkirk defines his tenure in New York as "not a success story," and that might be understating things. Not only did he struggle to stay healthy and deliver consistency on the team's back end, but the Rangers also gave up on being competitive with the group of players that Shattenkirk agreed to join, deciding instead to enter a rebuilding period -- part of the reason they elected to part ways with the blue liner.
The 30-year-old officially moved on this week, signing a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Shattenkirk opened up about his failed experience in the Big Apple for the first time. He didn't really hold back with his feelings, saying he's "pissed off" about how things turned out, though more at himself than his former club.
It's understandable for Shattenkirk to be massively disappointed by the ways things turned out, especially when considering that he turned down seven-year offers from other interested teams in order to sign a four-year, $26.5 million deal with his hometown Rangers, who he cheered for growing up.
At the time, the defenseman downplayed leaving the extra years and money on the table and said signing in New York represented "the best fit for me" and "the opportunity to live out a lifelong dream."
Though he apparently wasn't a fan of the Rangers going into a rebuild, Shattenkirk says he doesn't regret his decision to sign there, nor does he blame the team for cutting ties with him.
All things considered, Shattenkirk has a pretty good shot to land on his feet in Tampa. If he can stay healthy, he should be able to be a steady contributor to a high-powered Lightning team that finished last season as Presidents' Trophy winners with an incredible 128 points during the regular season before flaming out via a first-round sweep in the playoffs.
If he uses that chip on his shoulder to rediscover the magic that made him a premier free agent just a few years ago, he'll make this one-year deal look like a big-time bargain while playing for a legitimate contender, then potentially cash in once again on the free agent market as a 31-year-old next summer.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Shattenkirk signs with Lightning
The veteran defenseman was bought out by the New York Rangers last week
-
Rangers buy out Shattenkirk's contract
To avoid a salary cap issue, Rangers announce they are buying out Kevin Shattenkirk's cont...
-
Fenton fired as Wild GM
The Wild missed the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons last year
-
NHL fighting drops to new record low
The stats prove the league continues to move away from its violent 'old time hockey' ways
-
Lightning free up cap with Callahan deal
Callahan, 34, will not play again due to a career-ending back issue
-
Kunitz retires after 15 NHL seasons
The veteran winger won four Stanley Cup titles and an Olympic gold during his career