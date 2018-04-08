New York Rangers fire head coach Alain Vigneault after final game of season
Vigneault spent five seasons behind the Rangers' bench and will finish third in wins in franchise history.
It took until Game 82 but the NHL finally has its first coaching casualty of the season.
The New York Rangers didn't waste any time in firing Alain Vigneault following their final game of the season. They informed the head coach that he was out of a job just hours after the team closed out their campaign with a 5-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
The Rangers labored through a disappointing season this year, finishing with just 77 points in the standings. They'll finish as the fifth-worst team in the Eastern Conference and miss the playoffs for the first time since 2009-10. Considering their struggles, the news of Vigneault's firing likely didn't come as a surprise to many.
However, it certainly seemed to come as a surprise to Vigneault himself, who said after Saturday's game that he expected to return next year.
Vigneault spent five seasons behind the New York bench, going 226-147-37 in the regular season and 31-30 in the postseason, including a run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013-14 and a Presidents' Trophy season in 2014-15. He'll finish third in wins in Rangers' franchise history.
Midway through this season, the Rangers' front office announced plans to enter a rebuilding period -- a plan that moved into action around the trade deadline when the team moved several key pieces in exchange for future assets. They were upfront about seeking a change of direction for the franchise, and now that change of direction will continue without Vigneault.
-
14 dead in junior hockey team bus crash
A semi truck collided with the Humboldt Broncos' bus in Western Canada late Friday afterno...
-
2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs matchups
Here's everything you need to know heading into the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs
-
NHL announces possible Game 83 play-in
The Flyers, however, can slam the door on the possibility with a point on Saturday
-
Karlsson honors 17-year-old fan who died
An honorary scout for the Senators, Pitre passed away this week
-
Sedins combine for winner in home finale
After announcing plans for retirement, the beloved Canucks stars delivered a perfect farewell...
-
Predators lock up Presidents' Trophy
The Preds will finish 2017-2018 as the NHL's top regular-season team