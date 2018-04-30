Predators honor James Shaw Jr., the man who helped stop Nashville Waffle House shooting

Prior to Sunday's Game 2 against the Winnipeg Jets, the Nashville Predators took time to recognize and honor the bravery of James Shaw Jr.

Last week, Shaw helped bring a deadly shooting at a Nashville Waffle House to an end when he was able to wrestle the gun away from the shooter. Four people died in the shooting, but police said that if it weren't for Shaw's actions -- he grabbed the hot barrel of the shooter's AR-15 and took it away -- the bloodshed could have been much more severe.

On Sunday night at Bridgestone Arena, Shaw was in attendance and received a hero's welcome. He participated in some pregame festivities outside the arena, including hammering the "Smash Car," which has become a "Smash Plane" for this series against the Jets.

Shaw was seen in a shirt that read "Spread Love" in the style of Waffle House lettering prior to the game, but inside the building he was presented with a customized jersey by Predators coach Peter Laviolette. That jersey had Shaw's name on the back, and a captain's 'C' on the front.

Head Coach Peter Laviolette meets local Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. before tonight’s game. Shaw will be honored in-game. #Preds | #WPGvsNSH pic.twitter.com/k9D4NJ5Yfp — p-Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 29, 2018

During the game, Shaw was recognized and welcomed with a standing ovation by the home crowd. Multiple first responders who assisted in the aftermath of the tragedy also received a similar welcome.

The @PredsNHL honored James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman at a Nashville-area Waffle House last week. 👏💛 pic.twitter.com/UDhyGOfRug — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 29, 2018

Not only did he help bring the shooting to an end, but Shaw also continued to provide assistance in the wake of the tragedy. The 29-year-old set up a GoFundMe that raised over $160,000 for the victims and their families, with that money helping to cover funeral costs and other related expenses for those affected by the tragedy.