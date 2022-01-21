Many fans come to NHL games for souvenirs, but Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand took a souvenir of his own before Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals. Marchand snatched a fan's phone after warm-ups to record a welcome message to TD Garden.

A smiling Marchand recorded the video while walking to the Bruins' locker room, introducing himself as B-M-6-3.

"I don't know whose phone this is, but I hope you have a lot of fun tonight because I know I'm going to," the 33-year-old said. "Anyways, got to go, see ya."

It's not clear whether the fan got their phone back, but they better hope so considering Marchand was knocked out of Thursday's game – an eventual 4-3 Boston victory – after sustaining an upper-body injury. Marchand's injury looked to have occured when Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway hit him into the boards.

Marchand returned to the Bruins' bench but was repeatedly seen grabbing and applying ice to his right shoulder. The four-time All-Star couldn't even lift his right arm to celebrate a Boston goal.

A 13-year NHL veteran who's spent his entire career in Boston, Marchand has recorded 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) over 31 games this season. Marchand's nine goals over the last 10 games are an NHL high.