At 43 years old, Zdeno Chara started a new chapter in his professional hockey career with the Washington Capitals, after an illustrious 14-year tenure with the Boston Bruins. On Thursday, he officially opened his goal-scoring account with his new team against the New York Islanders.

The goal came near the end of the second period, and in the standard form that he's made his career off of: blasting one from near the blue line. While the goal itself was important in giving the Caps a two-goal lead over their opponents, it seemed to matter so much more that it was Chara's first as the bench mobbed him when he went that way to celebrate.

In addition to this being his first goal for Washington -- which he accomplished with his family in attendance of this game, according to the broadcast -- it also capped off a five-goal onslaught that the Caps gave the Isles in the second period.

After narrowly surviving a three-goal blitz in the first period, which came as a surprise given that Washington led the league in first period defense through the early parts of this season, the Capitals began to claw back onto the scoresheet. It began with back-to-back goals from Conor Sheary to cut the deficit to one, Garnet Hathaway then tied things up less than a minute later, John Carlsson then gave the Caps the lead and then Chara gave Washington the extra cushion. This all took place in less than 11 minutes of game time.

Of course, being the longtime veteran that he is, the goal added to Chara's historic career.