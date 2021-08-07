No. 1-ranked Nelly Korda delivered Team USA its second golf gold medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Last Sunday, fifth-ranked Xander Schauffele won the men's competition.

In an extremely close affair, Korda posted a 17-under 267 across four rounds to claim a one-shot victory over Japan's Mone Inami and Australia's Lydia Ko. Inami and Ko posted matching 16-under 268s to finish with silver and bronze, respectively. The pair with matching scores competed in a playoff for the silver medal.

Ko is the only back-to-back Olympic women's golf medalist since the sport returned to the Games in 2016 after an 112-year absence. She earned silver in the 2016 Rio Games, which she entered as the world's top-ranked player, and knows exactly how impressive it is to succeed with those expectations like Korda has.

"It's not easy playing as the No. 1 in the Olympics. I did that in Rio," Ko said. "And for her to fight through those kind of pressure and expectations and to end up winning the gold, I think it shows what kind of class player she is. I'm sure this is the start of many more majors and many more wins for Nelly."

Korda held a significant lead heading into the final round, but her 69 in that frame trailed the 65s of both Inami and Ko. Still, it was enough to secure a golf sweep of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the Americans.

Prior to these Games, the American men's and women's golf teams had gone 121 years each without a golf gold medal. They both broke that barrier in Tokyo.