One long jumper and two officials from Albania have been accused of submitting false information to get a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, and they now face potential bans, according to the Associated Press. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged Long jumper Izmir Smajlaj, Albanian track federation president Gjegj Ruli, and the federation's general secretary Nikolin Dionisi with "alleged breaches of the World Athletics' Integrity Code of Conduct" dating back to a competition held in Albania in May of 2021.

Smajlaj was named the winner of the competition with a jump of 8.16 meters, which was a national record.

"It is alleged that false information was submitted to World Athletics and the AIU in support of this competition result," the AIU said in its announcement.

AIU Head Brett Clothier said the organization wants to make sure competitions are conducted with integrity, and accountability falls on the shoulders of all involved.

"The AIU's mandate is to ensure clean and fair competition, and to hold anyone who may have breached the Integrity Code of Conduct accountable for their actions, including high-ranking officials," Clothier said in a statement.

"Competition manipulation is a serious threat to the integrity of athletics and the AIU is committed to protecting our sport from it."

Even though Smajlaj's result was not good enough to qualify for the Olympics on its own, he did receive a spot under the universality rule, which allows countries to send one male or female athlete from each country to compete in track events.

In the long jump competition at the Tokyo Olympics, Smajlaj jumped 7.86 meters and did not qualify for the final.