WNBA veteran Diana Taurasi is participating in the USA Basketball training camp this week in Minneapolis. Although the Paris Olympic Games are not until 2024, the competition has been on her mind since earning her fifth goal medal with Team USA at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

"It's something that is on my radar," Taurasi, 40, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday. "I'm still competitive, still driven, still want to play, I still love being a part of USA Basketball."

In Tokyo, Team USA earned its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal, while Taurasi and Sue Bird became the first two basketball players to win five gold medals in the Summer Games.

"If the opportunity comes to play and be a part of it, it's something I've always taken a lot of pride in," Taurasi told the AP. "When you get to my age at this point in my career, you just try to win every day. Right now this is a good opportunity to be part of this team moving forward we'll see what happens."

Taurasi is looking for that sixth medal, which would give her the record all to herself. Bird, 42, is two years older than Taurasi and already announced her retirement last season after a 21-year career that included 12 All-Star appearances, three WNBA titles and numerous records such as being the WNBA's all-time assist leader.

Taurasi's name is just as recognizable as Bird's. She started her professional career as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft when she was selected by the Phoenix Mercury -- the team where she has stayed through her whole career. Although she is currently an unrestricted free agent, she is expected to return to the Mercury next season.

Taurasi did not participate in the World Cup in Australia last September due to a quad strain. The three-time WNBA champion will be 42 at the time of the Paris Olympic Games, but she is looking forward to competing if she is healthy.

Someone who is not at training camp this week but could still be added to the pool of players who will be up for consideration for the 2024 Olympic team is Brittney Griner. The Mercury center is still getting back into shape after her 10-month detainment in Russia.