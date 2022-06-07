There will be at least one big change regarding figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The International Skating Union raised the minimum age limit to 17 on Tuesday following a 110-16 vote, the Associated Press reported.

The age limit change comes in the wake of the Kamila Valieva scandal that was an enormous story during the most recent Winter Olympics. Valieva, a Russian-born skater who was competing for the Russian Olympics Committee during the Beijing Games, was just 15 when she tested positive for a banned substance.

According to the International Skating Union, the change was scheduled to take place even before Valieva's positive test. Valieva had tested positive prior to the Beijing Olympics, but the results weren't revealed until the Olympics were taking place. There is still a full investigation into Valieva's situation ongoing in Russia.

"This is a very important decision," International Skating Union president Jan Dijkema said following the vote, according to the Associated Press. "I would say a very historic decision."

The new age limit won't be put in place right away, as 16-year-old figure skaters will be permitted to compete in international events throughout the 2023-24 season. The new age limit will be instituted in 2025 in preparation for the 2026 Winter Olympics, though.

The International Skating Union noted that this new age limit will limit "burnout, disordered eating, and long-term consequences of injury" that have become prevalent with younger athletes.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place in Milano and Cortina in Italy.