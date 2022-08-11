Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has made history. The Jamaican sprinter ran a world-leading 10.62 seconds in the women's 100-meter final at the Monaco Diamond League on Wednesday. In doing so, Fraser-Pryce became the first woman to run a time under 10.7 seconds six times within one season.

American Olympic legend Florence Griffith-Joyner currently possesses the women's 100-meter world record of 10.49 seconds, which was set back in 1988. Griffith-Joyner leads Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce on the all-time record list for the fastest time. While the world record is the best result ever achieved in the event, a world-leading time is the best time achieved in the current season, which Fraser-Pryce now holds.

Fraser-Pryce ended up winning Wednesday's race by a full meter. Teammate Shericka Jackson also set a personal record of 10.71 seconds as she attempted to make history along Fraser-Pryce. Ivory Coast's Marie-Josée Ta Lou earned third place with a time of 10.72 seconds.

"It's remarkable. It is very hard to keep the speed on this high level. I'm in my late thirties and I think I feel like I have more to give," Fraser-Pryce said after the race, according to CNN.

It's been an impressive career for Fraser-Pryce, who was forced to step away from the sport for two years. She had to have an emergency C-section when her son, Zyon, was born in 2017.

In July, Fraser-Pryce earned her record fifth 100-meter title when she was victorious at the World Championships.