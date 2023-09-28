The hearing concerning Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case has been adjourned until November. A group of arbitrators is seeking further evidence in the case, according to an announcement from the Court of Arbitration (CAS) on Thursday.

Valieva tested positive for a banned substance, trimetazidine, at the Russian national championships in December 2021. However, those results weren't made public until Feb. 8, 2022, which was one day after she helped the Russian national team win a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The International Skating Union launched an appeal to CAS, which is the sport's highest court. That came after a Russian investigation decided Valieva was not guilty of any doping infractions despite the fact she failed a drug test.

"After the presentation of evidence by the parties, the Panel ordered the production of further documentation and, in order to allow the parties to consider and address such documentation, allowed two further days for the hearing of the appeal," CAS said. "The hearing will therefore resume on Nov. 9 and 10, 2023 in Lausanne at which time the evidentiary proceedings will be completed and the Panel will hear the parties' closing submissions. The Panel will then deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision."

Despite the positive test, the International Olympic Committee determined Valieva could participate in the women's singles event at the 2022 Olympics.

The ISU is asking for the CAS to stricken RUSADA's decision from the record and sanction Valieva with a period of ineligibility. The ISU also wants CAS to determine the final result of the team event in which Russia won gold.

Meanwhile, the World Anti-Doping Agency is petitioning for a four-year suspension in addition to Valieva being disqualified from all events that have taken place since 2021. Valieva has stated the positive test resulted from a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication.