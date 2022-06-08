Olympic legends Michael Phelps and Lindsey Vonn will headline the 2022 United States Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame Class. In addition to Phelps and Vonn, runner Natalie Coughlin, soccer star Mia Hamm and figure skater Michelle Kwan are slated to be inducted as a part of the class.

The 2022 class also will include the 1976 United States women's swimming 4x100-meter relay team teams, basketball coach Pat Summitt, skier Gretchen Fraser, hurdler Roger Kingdom and special contributor Billie Jean King.

The 2022 Team USA class will be inducted in a ceremony that is slated to take place on Jan. 24 in Colorado Springs, which is the home of the United States Olympic and Paralympic organizations.

The 2022 class was chosen by voting from the public and the United States Olympic and Paralympic family, which includes athletes and members of the media. This marks the first that a Team USA class will be inducted since 2019. The Hall of Fame plans to induct classes every two years going forward.

Phelps currently holds the Olympic record for medals (28) and gold medals (23). Even though he retired in 2016, he was not a member of the 2019 induction class. Vonn remains the only American female to win an Olympic downhill title, while also holding the female Alpine skiing record of 82 World Cup wins. She retired back in 2019 and will be just the fourth Olympic Alpine skier to ever be inducted.