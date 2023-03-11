Mikaela Shiffrin now stands alone as the winningest skier in World Cup history. Shiffrin's slalom win in Are, Sweden was the 87th of her career, which broke Ingemar Stenmark's record.

Shiffrin notched the historic win with a terrific slalom run on Saturday. She posted a time of 1:44.77, which was nearly a full second faster than Wendy Holdener, who finished in second place.

Shiffrin's family flew into Sweden and surprised her after the race. Asked about breaking the World Cup record, Shiffrin said sharing the moment with her family is what she will remember most.

"I've said it the whole time, I don't know how to define that," Shiffrin said, via the Associated Press. "But when you have these special moments ... seeing my brother and (sister-in-law) Kristi and my mom (and coach, Eileen) in the finish today, that's what makes it memorable."

With more World Cup events and the 2026 Winter Olympics on the horizon, Shiffrin still has a lot more she wants to accomplish.

"It's pretty hard to describe - and it's not over yet, which is even more ridiculous," Shiffrin said.

Shiffrin tied Stenmark's record with a win on Friday, and she sent a message to him in an interview with TV6.

"No matter what I do, it doesn't ever compare to what you achieved," Shiffrin said, via ESPN. "Maybe I get the 87th victory, maybe not. But for me, the biggest dream is to be mentioned in the same sentence as you."

It didn't take Shiffrin long to pick up that 87th, and she'll have the chance to add to her total at next week's World Cup Finals in Andorra.