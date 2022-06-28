The obstacle course show Ninja Warrior could soon become the inspiration for a new take on a classic Olympic event. An obstacle discipline test is being considered as a potential new fifth discipline of the modern pentathlon, and it could be included as soon as the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

As it currently stands, the modern pentathlon consists of five disciplines that include fencing, swimming, equestrian show jumping, laser pistol shooting and running. Last month, the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne announced that they're considering replacing the riding discipline for an obstacle course after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Before any official decisions can be made, there have to be some test runs and one of them is already underway. There is a test competition that began on June 27 currently happening in Ankara, Turkey.

UIPM and the Fédération Internationale de Sports d'Obstacles are working together to make it all happen. They've requested TBS -- the Japanese television station that debuted the Ninja Warrior franchise in 1997 -- to help provide a Ninja Warrior obstacle for demonstration, featuring The Wall Flip, Parallel Pipes, Wind Chimes and Tire Swing.

"UIPM has undertaken a comprehensive and transparent process to transform Modern Pentathlon into one of the most popular, accessible and exciting sports on the Olympic program," UIPM President Klaus Schormann said.

"The upcoming first Obstacle Discipline Test Event in Ankara will be an important step and we look forward to watching pentathletes and obstacle athletes test themselves on the obstacles provided in collaboration with TBS and the Fédération Internationale de Sports d'Obstacles."