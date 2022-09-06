Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart, 29, was shot dead outside of a nightclub in the Bahamas. Hart, who was set to celebrate his 30th birthday on Tuesday, was attempting to break up a fight between a group of men outside of a nightclub in the Abaco Islands on Saturday.

According to Express in the United Kingdom, Hart was trying to stop a fight between a group of men in a car park near the nightclub at the time of the shooting. During the altercation, one of those involved went to their car to grab a gun and shot Hart in the chest.

Hart was reportedly taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The suspect was eventually arrested and is currently in police custody.

Hart competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro for the Bahamas. The 29-year old won the internal Bahamian heats for both the 100 and 200-meter events on eight different occasions while qualifying for the 2016 Olympics with a time of 10.10 seconds, which made him the third fastest Bahamian sprinter of all-time.

"On behalf of my family and the people of the Bahamas, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of Shavez Hart," Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis tweeted. "As a country we are blessed to have a great athlete to carry our flag around the world. Ann and I will keep the Shavez family in our thoughts and prayers."

Hart was known as a straight sprinter with the 400-meter being his best event. He helped the Bahamas win a silver medal in the relay at the World Indoor Athletics tournament back in 2016.