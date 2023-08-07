Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles had a dazzling return to gymnastics by dominating at the Core Hydration Classic. This past weekend, Biles finished in won in the individual all-around, floor routine, balance beam and vault. She also placed third on the uneven bars. Things are looking promising for her, but she is taking it one step at a time and is still not thinking too much about the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"Tears of joy as I make this comeback, surrounded by the love you've shown! thank you for believing in me," Biles wrote on an Instagram post after competing in front of a sold out NOW Arena in Illinois.

The 26-year-old is the most decorated gymnast in US history with a combined total of 32 Olympic and world championship medals. Biles had not competed since the Tokyo Olympics two years ago when she decided to pull out to take care of her mental health. She announced her return earlier this summer, but although she is back on the floor, Biles is not trying to rush anything.

"We're still in the workings steps," she said in an interview with NBC Sports at the Core Hydration Classic when she was asked about Paris.

"My main goal was this and then the championships. And then after that we'll look on to worlds and then we'll see. But so far, it's heading in the right direction. But I still have to work on myself. I'm still going to do my therapy. I'm going to put myself first."

She is still doing weekly therapy, but so far "everything has fallen into place" and she said she feels good about where she is physically and mentally.

Biles has now qualified for the US Championships taking place Aug. 24-27 at SAP Center in California. After that, her next destination is Belgium for the World Gymnastics Championships taking place Sept. 30-Oct. 8.