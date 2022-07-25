Just days after breaking her own hurdles world record, Sydney McLaughlin was a part of history once again. On Sunday, McLaughlin served as the anchor leg in the 4x100-meter relay as the United States won their record 33rd medal of the event.

It also marked the 13th gold medal of the event for the United States, which is just one short of the all-time record. The 33 medals at the event topped the previous record of 30, which was set by the United States back in 2017.

McLaughlin took the baton from Britton Wilson on the final leg of the race. The 22-year-old star then transformed a .73-second lead into a 2.93- victory over Jamaica. The United States won the race in three minutes, 17.79 seconds.

The relay also included a special moment Allyson Felix, who won her 14th and final gold medal at the world championships. Felix, 36, had previously announced her retirement from competition, but came out of retirement to participate in prelims of the 4x400-meter relay. She did not participate in the final race, but still gets a gold medal for the team's win.

As a result, Felix finishes her career with a record 20 medals at the world championships. The American teams also consisted of Talitha Diggs and Abby Steiner. American Athing Mu also won a gold medal in the 800-meter event as she finished her two laps in 1:56.30, which edged out Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson by .08 seconds.