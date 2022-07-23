Sydney McLaughlin continues to rewrite the record books. A month after breaking her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles, the American star did it again Friday at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.

With a time of 50.68 seconds – her previous record was 51.14 – McLaughlin finished far ahead of the silver medalist Femke Bol of the Netherlands (52.27) and fellow American Dalilah Muhammad (53.13). The win gave McLaughlin her first world championships gold medal in the 400m hurdles.

Here is the incredible video:

A two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA, McLaughlin has now shattered the 400m hurdles world record four times over the past 13 months. Only one other athlete has broken the 400m hurdles world record four times: Edwin Moses, the two-time Olympic gold medalist who competed for Team USA in the 1970s and '80s.

McLaughlin, 22, edged out Usain Bolt to become the second-youngest track and field athlete to own an Olympic gold medal, world title and world record. Ethiopian distance runner Kenenisa Bekele is the only athlete who reached the feat faster.

It's possible we see McLaughlin again in the World Athletics Championships, as she could compete in Sunday's women's 4x400 relay final if the U.S. qualifies and she decides to take part.