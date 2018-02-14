Winter Olympics 2018: Adam Rippon wants to give Reese Witherspoon his medal
Rippon's rationale for wanting to give the Hollywood star his medal makes perfect sense
Adam Rippon is having an Olympics for the ages, and not just on the ice. The 28-year-old figure skater is making his first Olympic appearance in Pyeongchang, and he already has a bronze medal in these Winter Games for helping the United States to a bronze in the team event. Rippon continued his own little press tour by talking about what Reese Witherspoon means to him.
Wait, that needed some context. Witherspoon has been tweeting at Rippon throughout these Games, imploring people to tune in to watch him and giving him praise. And she's been tweeting the right Adam Rippon!
Witherspoon has been tweeting at a few Olympians throughout these Games, but most of her love has been saved for Rippon and women's figure skater Mirai Nagasu, who's having a memorable Pyeongchang visit as well. In an interview with NBC, Rippon credited his medal perfomance to Witherspoon and his mom -- but mostly Witherspoon.
"I owe a lot of this medal to [Witherspoon]," Rippon said. "And to my mom. But, like more to Reese, in a way. You know? Because she has more followers on Instagram."
Rippon also went out of his way to thank his family. "You know I want to go out there and I want to make ... my family proud," he said. "I want to make my mom proud. I put so much hard work into this."
But it all came back to Witherspoon. "And, more than anything, I really want to make Reese Witherspoon proud."
With the way these Wnter Games have gone, mission accomplished.
