Wrestler Jordan Burroughs has broken the U.S. record for global titles. After taking home the world title in Belgrade, Serbia, Burroughs now has seven world titles, including his gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

Burroughs defeated Mohammad Nokhodi of Iran, 4-2, on Friday to capture the world championship in the 79kg (174lb) division. That was a rematch of last year's final, which Burroughs also won.

Burroughs rolled to this world title by winning all five of his matches throughout the course of the event.

With his seventh title, Burroughs has now surpassed legendary wrestlers John Smith and Adeline Gray for the U.S. record. In total, Burroughs now has 10 Olympic and world medals. That number is behind only Bruce Baumgartner's 13 total medals.

Now 34-years-old, Burroughs plans to retire following the 2024 Olympics, regardless of whether he makes the team. After being defeated by Kyle Dake in last year's Olympic Trials, he will try to work his way back onto the team in 2024. Before doing so, Burroughs will have to choose an Olympic weight class, which will most likely be the 74 kg division.

In his only other Olympic appearance, Burroughs finished ninth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil‎.