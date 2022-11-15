Even casual sports fans know of the fervor that comes from Louisiana residents regarding support for local teams, and the latest Louisiana sports betting numbers emphasize that. In September 2022, Louisiana had sports betting handle of $207.5 million, which ranked seventh among all states. September coinciding with the start of football season is a big reason why as Louisiana is a football state. It has a perennial contending college team in Baton Rouge and a die-hard fan base that supports New Orleans' pro team. There are plenty of ways to bet on sports in Louisiana.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Prop bet: Short for proposition bets, these are wagers that aren't concerned with the outcome of the game or final score. Prop bets are side bets such as predicting if a player will go over 57.5 rushing yards, or guessing which team will score the game's first touchdown.



Live betting: As the name suggests, these are wagers placed on a sporting event while it is still going on. While most bets take place before the event has started, live bets allow you to see part of the event, notice any trends, and then make bets on odds that take into account time and score.



Over/Under: Also known as Total betting, you simply guess if the combined final score from the game will be over or under a given bar. If the over/under (O/U) for New Orleans versus Tampa Bay is 54.5, then you would bet over if you think the teams will combine for at least 55 points or bet under if you think they'll total 54 or fewer points.

