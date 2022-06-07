New York online sports betting has taken off since it launched at the beginning of the year, and with summer almost here it's the perfect time to check out what's new at Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars Sportsbook NY has been giving sports fans in the Empire State so many reasons to play with exclusive sign-up offers and unique promo codes. The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is sure to be the most popular yet, because Caesars Sportsbook NY is offering a $1,500 risk-free bet for first-time bettors.

Whether you are hooked on the end of pro basketball playoffs or can't wait for football to start, you can use the newest promo code from Caesars Sportsbook to wager on your favorite sports and teams. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to see all that Caesars Sportsbook NY has to offer.

The latest New York sports betting promo: Caesars Sportsbook NY is offering up to a $1,500 risk-free first bet. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in New York* you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAME15 and get a risk-free bet up to $1,500 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 8/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAME15.

This is one of the best times of the year for sports betting in New York. Tournaments are tipping off, providing thrilling wagering opportunities for weeks. Professional basketball and hockey are also headed towards the postseason. Auto racing also heats up in the spring and it's the most exciting time of the year for golf, as the top players in the world tee off at the most iconic courses week after week. Don't sit out this action-packed time on the sports calendar. Now is the time to get in on the action.

Here are some of the ways you can bet at Caesars Sportsbook New York:

Over-Under: This method is very popular in sports betting and best used if you are expecting a game to have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. If the over-under for a postseason basketball game between Boston and Golden State is 215, bettors at Caesars Sportsbook NY can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than that figure.

Live betting: Caesars Sportsbook also lets you make wager on your favorite sports in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. With pro baseball season in full swing, Caesars Sportsbook lets you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. Both of New York's pro baseball teams are playing very exciting baseball right now, so it's the perfect time to try your hand at live betting with Caesars Sportsbook NY.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? Place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so football futures are about to be very popular. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams like Dallas or New England will be in town to take on New York's football teams and place your football futures bet.

There are countless ways to cash in on your New York sportsbook deposit code and plenty of ways to keep playing after that. Ready to get started? Click here to get your risk-free first bet to $1,500 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAME15.

*NY only. 21+. New users only. Paid in bet credits. Terms and conditions apply. See Caesars.com/promos. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? NYProblemGamlingHelp.org to talk to someone now about your gambling or call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,500. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 8/1/22.