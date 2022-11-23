It's one of the business times on the calendar for sportsbooks as New York residents have a number of sporting events to bet on sports in New York. College football is winding down, while pro football is inching closer to the playoffs. The world's biggest soccer tournament is in full swing and pro basketball and hockey are ramping into high gear. That's just some of what is unfolding in the sports world, and Caesars Sportsbook New York is your go-to source to check out all the latest lines and participate in New York sports betting. The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code could be the most popular yet because Caesars Sportsbook New York is offering first-time depositors the chance to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits by using promo code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a free bet. All you have to do download the Caesars Sportsbook NY app, register with the New York sports book promo code, make a deposit and make your first wager.

The latest New York sports betting promo: Caesars Sportsbook NY is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in New York* you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 12/31/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

This is one of the best times of the year for sports betting in New York. Tournaments are tipping off, providing thrilling wagering opportunities for weeks. Professional basketball and hockey are also headed towards the postseason. Auto racing also heats up in the spring and it's the most exciting time of the year for golf, as the top players in the world tee off at the most iconic courses week after week. Don't sit out this action-packed time on the sports calendar. Now is the time to get in on the action.

Here are some of the ways you can bet at Caesars Sportsbook New York:

Money line: This type of bet involves picking the winner of a game at a listed price. The favorite, for example, could be designated as -175, with the underdog at +150. Betting on the favorite to win would require $175 to win $100. Picking the underdog winner, however, would return $150 on a $100 bet.

Teaser: Teasers are a popular variation of standard point-spread betting, as they allow the bettor to increase the point value for their selected team. For instance, if New York is a 6.5-point favorite over Dallas, a normal bet would need New York to win by seven or more points to be a winner. With a six-point teaser, if New York won by just one point, the bet would still be a winner.

Three-Way Betting: While bets like over/under and spread have two-way outcomes (with a tie resulting in a push), sports such as soccer often have three-way betting. That means there are three possible results in a match. For example, if New York is playing Atlanta in soccer, sports books would offer a bet on New York (+120), Atlanta (+200) or a draw (+225).

There are countless ways to cash in on your New York sportsbook deposit code and plenty of ways to keep playing after that. Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*Must be 21+ and physically present in New York. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bet credit only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Text message rates apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). Offer expires 12/31/22.

