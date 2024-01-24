Fanatics Sportsbook has quickly become one of the most popular places to bet on sports in the United States and could be coming to you in 2024. The product of Fanatics Betting and Gaming originally launched in five states in August 2023 and quickly expanded to four more by the end of the calendar year. Fanatics Sportsbook kicked off in Pennsylvania to open up 2024 and plans to launch in New York in the near future. Sports fans in non-live states, excluding California and Utah, can also preregister for Fanatics Sportsbook for their chance to play at one of the top U.S. sports betting sites. Sign up here now and get $200 in FanCash when you bet $10-plus per day for five days.*

Fanatics Sportsbook is putting itself ahead of the pack thanks to its Fanatics loyalty program. With users able to receive up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet, they are able to then convert that into Bonus Bets or use it to buy team gear at Fanatics.com. Fanatics Sportsbook also offers generous odds boosts and unique "bet and get" promos for new eligible customers who are 21+ in available states.

Best Fanatics Sportsbook deposit bonus

Right now, you can bet $10-plus per day for five days and get $200 in FanCash at Fanatics Sportsbook*. You can convert your FanCash to bonus bets or use it on Fanatics.com for the latest and hottest sports apparel.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook App



The Fanatics Sportsbook app is available in five states with a robust feature set, daily odds boosts and a large menu of bet types and sports:

Platforms iOS and Android apps States Available Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio and Tennessee

App Features FanCash Rewards, bettable search, Discover page, cash outs, easy sign up, secure deposit, Withdrawal Tracker and more Bet Types Offered Same Game Parlays (SGPs), Odds Boosts, Trending Bets, Parlays, Live In-Game Betting, Player and Team Props, Futures, Moneylines, Over-Unders, Spreads and more Sports Offered NFL, NBA, NCAA football, NCAA basketball, MLB, NHL, PGA, Soccer, Tennis, UFC, Boxing, Motorsports and more

What is FanCash?

FanCash is "The Currency of Sport" that is exclusively available as a reward to Fanatics Sportsbook bettors. It is earned when Fanatics Sportsbook bettors place a qualifying cash bet on Fanatics Sportsbook.

Earning FanCash

The amount of FanCash you can earn will depend on the type of bet you place:

Type of Bet Percentage of FanCash Earned Straight Bet Up to 1% of the amount bet Parlay Bet Up to 3% of the amount bet Same Game Parlay Up to 5% of the amount bet



Redeeming FanCash

FanCash can be redeemed in the following ways:

Bonus Bets: Use your FanCash for bonus bets on Fanatics Sportsbook's mobile app. If you win your bonus bet(s), you will receive the winnings (but not the initial stake) as a deposit in your sportsbook account. Merchandise: FanCash can be used for eligible team merchandise on Fanatics.com (and other eligible sites). You must be logged into your FanCash account and you must redeem the entire amount.

Where is Fanatics Sportsbook Available?

The Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app launched its beta app in Ohio and Tennessee on May 1, 2023 and then in Maryland one month later. It has since gone live in all three of those states, along with Massachusetts and Kentucky, making it one of the major players in the sports betting world. It also became the first operator inside an NFL stadium when it launched at FedEx Field in Maryland at the end of January.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming closed on the operating businesses of PointsBet USA in eight states in August, giving them a path to continued state expansion across the country within the next few years.

Kentucky

Kentucky is relatively new to the sports betting world, launching retail locations and mobile app access in September 2023. The Bluegrass State has authorized sports betting at racetracks and online sportsbooks access through operators that agreements with a racetrack, which is perfect considering its home to the Kentucky Derby. Kentucky has also quickly become a hotspot for legal sports betting because fans can wager on college teams, like the local Kentucky Wildcats basketball team.

Maryland

Fanatics Sportsbook launched in the Old Line State in August 2023, where online sports betting was launched in November 2022. Maryland sports fans have made Fanatics Sportsbook the place to be this football season, since the resident Baltimore Ravens continue their competitive season run. Fanatics Sportsbook will be a hot spot all year long since the state is also home to the MLB's Baltimore Orioles and the Big 10's Maryland Terrapins.

Massachusetts

The Bay State had just legalized sports betting when it became one of the first states to launch Fanatics Sportsbook in August 2023. Massachusetts has a strong sports fan base, so it made sense for Fanatics Sportsbook to be the eighth legal sportsbook to launch in the state. Everyone knows Massachusetts is home to some of the most celebrated teams in professional sports: The NBA's Boston Celtics, the NHL's Boston Bruins, the NFL's New England Patriots, the MLB's Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball and the MLS's New England Revolution.

Ohio

The Buckeye State is also new to the sports betting scene, having since launched retail and online operations in January 2023. Fanatics Sportsbook now has retail locations at Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians, and Nationwide Arena, home of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Ohio is also home to the MLB's Reds, the NBA's Cavaliers, the NFL's Bengals and Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes of the NCAA's Big Ten conference.

Tennessee

The Volunteer State actually got a leg up on welcoming Fanatics Sportsbook, launching the beta version of its mobile app on May 1, 2023 before fully launching just a few months later. Despite being prohibited from betting on in-state collegiate sporting events, Tennessee sports fans have many opportunities to wager on local teams. Tennessee is home to the Tennessee Titans of the NFL, the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA, the Nashville Predators of the NHL and Nashville SC of the MLS.

