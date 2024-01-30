U.S. sports betting is legal in 38 states and Washington D.C., and Fanatics Sportsbook is on a mission to launch in as many as possible. The new USA sports betting site from Fanatics Gaming and Betting launched in five states in August 2023 and has since launched in five more. If you are a sports fan living in Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and the Virginias, then you already have access to the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Fanatics is also taking pre-registration sign-ups for fans living in non-live states, excluding California and Utah, since it plans to set up shop in even more places in 2024. Fanatics will continue to grow as one of the top places to bet on sports in the USA.

New to USA sports betting sites and not sure what kind of a wager to place at Fanatics Sportsbook? Legal sports betting has expanded rapidly across the country, so many fans are placing their first legal sports bets right now.

Fanatics Sportsbook is now offering a special USA sportsbook signup bonus. You can bet $10 per day for five days and get $200 in FanCash*. All you need to do is place a $10-plus cash wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer each day for the first five days after creating your account and you'll be eligible to receive $40 in Bonus Bets each day for up to a maximum of $200. This offer is available in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee, so if you live in one of those states, you can sign up here and claim your bonus.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Fanatics Sportsbook with the newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Outright: This betting style is widely popular because of its simplicity, since it requires you to simply pick one player to win an entire sporting event or tournament. This method is very common when wagering on single-player events like golf tournaments, tennis matches, car races and title fights, all of which are in season right now.

Over/Under: If you want to wager on basketball, this method is for you. Oddsmakers will set a projected final total of both team's scores and you wager on whether you think the actual total will hit over or under that projection. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a basketball game between Denver and Philadelphia at 225, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 225.

Money line: If you're looking to wager on one of the best hockey teams in the league, you can play along by betting on the money line for your favorite team to win. If Vegas is listed as a -200 favorite against Edmonton, you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on Vegas to win. If Vegas is listed as a +200 underdog against Edmonton, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Ready to get started? Click here to start betting.

*Must be physically located in KY, MA, MD, OH, TN only. New accounts only. One new customer offer per user. Must opt in daily & place a $10+ cash wager during each of the first 5 days after account opening to receive $40 FanCash per day. Promotion ends at 11:00 AM ET on 6/3/24. Terms apply.