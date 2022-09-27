Ohio is just three months away from joining over half of the country in having legal online sports betting. It took almost a year to finalize rules and regulations for legal Ohio sports betting, and now the industry is set to launch in January 2023. Sports fans in the Buckeye State are fanatical about their teams, so there is no doubt that legal Ohio mobile sports betting will be a major hit. It may be daunting for new sports gamblers, so SportsLine is here to help you better understand sports betting terminology. Below are several sports betting terms and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Against the spread: Football will still be in season, so kick off the new year by placing a spread bet. If Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite against Miami, they need to score 8 or more points to cover the spread. Miami can cover by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.

Over/Under: Basketball will be in full swing, so you should know how to place an over/under bet. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for Cleveland vs. Golden State at 210, you will bet whether the total of both teams final scores will be over or under 210.

Prop bet: This betting style works for all the major sports and involves outcomes outside of the final score of a game. Popular prop bets include how many rebounds a basketball player will get or how many hits a hockey player will have.

