Since being launched in May 2019, Pennsylvania sports betting has become one of the biggest markets in the entire country. Pennsylvania has brought in over $14 billion in betting handle since being legalized, the third largest haul behind only Nevada and New Jersey.

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the best betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Outright: This is a popular kind of bet because it is easy to place and doesn't involve multiple sides or handicapped points. With an outright bet, the bettor simply picks which athlete will win an entire event. This is a very popular betting method for sports like pro golf where single athletes compete against one another. Outright betting can also be used for title fights and car races, which are in full force during the summer.

Prop bet: Want to bet on something other than the outcome of a game or event? A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in a pro baseball game can be on whether a big hitter for Philadelphia gets a home run or whether a player on a hot streak gets an RBI. Prop bets can even be placed on the number of strikeouts a pitcher for Pittsburgh will have in his outing.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? Place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so football futures are about to be very popular. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams will be in town to take on Philadelphia or Pittsburgh and place your football futures bet.

