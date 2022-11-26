Argentina, one of the favorites to win the World Cup, will look to get their campaign back on track when they face familiar foe Mexico Saturday. Lionel Messi and company are coming off of a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia and now have no more margin for error as they look to position themselves in the top two of Group C ahead of their final match against Poland, after Robert Lewandowski's side defeated Saudi Arabia earlier on Saturday. Mexico are also looking for their first win but are sitting in a better position after drawing Poland in the opener. Argentina and Mexico played at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups knockout stages with the South Americans winning both.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Nov. 26 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 26 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

: Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina -180; Draw +300; Mexico +490(via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Argentina: The midfield of Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes and Papu Gomez did not work at all. Expect some changes there. It could be a chance for Guido Rodriguez to start at defensive midfielder, and the team needs more creativity on the ball, so Alexis Mac Allister makes a ton of sense as well. Both Exequiel Palacios and Enzo Fernandez are candidates in the midfield too, should Lionel Scaloni look to switch things up.

Mexico: Rogelio Funes Mori is expected to start in attack as El Tri look to get their first win of the tournament. Funes Mori also has the potential to make history, becoming the second player to score against his birth nation at a World Cup with his adopted nation. That had never happened up until this tournament when Breel Embolo did it for Switzerland against Cameroon.

Prediction

Some big changes into the starting XI, including a more youthful, versatile midfield, leads Argentina to victory. Pick: Argentina 2, Mexico 0