Belgium vs. Morocco is one of the highlights on Day 8 at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar with Al Thumama Stadium the venue for this Group F clash. The Belgians opened with a narrow 1-0 win over Canada while the Moroccans held Croatia to a respectable 0-0 draw to give themselves a chance. With the Canadians to come, the Atlas Lions could do with at least another point before they face the Canucks in their decisive clash next week. As for the Red Devils of Belgium, a draw would not be the worst result although the Croats will not be an easy final game.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Nov. 26 | Time : 08:00 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 26 | : 08:00 a.m. ET Location : Al Thumama Stadium -- Doha, Qatar

: Al Thumama Stadium -- Doha, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Belgium +100; Draw +230; Morocco +290 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Belgium: Roberto Martinez is hopeful that Romelu Lukaku will be fit enough to feature, but there is no guarantee that it will be the case for the Belgians. Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the game against Canada and should retain his place in the starting XI. Lois Openda was an interesting second-half addition to the mix and could be an alternative, but Leandro Trossard is less likely to feature unless captain Eden Hazard is unavailable while Thomas Meunier and Amadou Onana are also competing for starting roles.

Morocco: Sofyan Amrabat is on a booking so must be careful, but should still start in his key midfield role. Achraf Hakmi is expected to be fit enough to start while Noussair Mazraoui is also likely to make the cut despite his injury vs. Croatia. Should he not be fit, Yahia Attiyat-Allah could start in his place With Yassine Bounou, Romain Saiss, and Nayef Aguerd all expected to keep their places in Walid Regragui's starting XI.

Prediction

Belgium beat Canada despite arguably being the lesser side and I cannot see that repeating itself here. Morocco are technically gifted and could hurt this aging Belgian side with both teams capable of scoring. Pick: Belgium 1-1 Morocco.