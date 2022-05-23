Edin Terzic is set to return to the sidelines for Borussia Dortmund after signing a contract which will put him in charge of the German side until 2025. Terzic was the interim manager during the 2020/21 season after that the club sacked Lucien Favre in December 2020, taking charge between Favre's departure and the arrival of Marco Rose from Borussia Monchengladbach the following summer. He won the DFL Cup against RB Leipzig. In 32 matches in his first stint as BVB coach, Terzic won twenty games, drew four and lost eight matches. Although the club was focused on appointing Rose during his time in charge, now, one year later, they went back with Terzic getting to lead the team as part of a long-term plan.

Terzic told the club website, "By now, many people are likely to be aware of the special importance BVB holds in my life. I'd therefore like to express my sincere thanks to Aki Watzke, Michael Zorc and Sebastian Kehl for their great trust in me and for giving me this great responsibility. We will do everything in our power every day to make the team and the entire club successful".

Borussia Dortmund announced on Friday that they were parting ways with Rose. The move came after a Thursday meeting between the club and the coach which ultimately led to this decision. The German side sacked Rose only one season after he was appointed by the club last July. He led the team to a second place finish in the 2021/22 Bundesliga season, finishing eight points behind Bayern Munich. However, the club also crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage and exited Germany's domestic cup before the quarterfinals.