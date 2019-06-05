Canada at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream

The Canadian women's national team is back at the World Cup for the seventh time and looking to build on four years ago when the country hosted the tournament and made it to the quarterfinals. Fourth place in 2003, this Canada team now has a new coach and higher ambitions in France with the goal being to make at least the semifinals.

Roster

Roster

Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbé (North Carolina Courage), Kailen Sheridan (Sky Blue FC), Sabrina D'Angelo (Vittsjö)

Defenders: Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash), Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon), Shelina Zadorsky (Orlando Pride), Rebecca Quinn (Paris FC), Jayde Riviere (Vancouver Whitecaps), Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain), Shannon Woeller (Eskilstuna United), Lindsay Agnew (Houston Dash), Jenna Hellstrom (KIF Örebro)

Midfielders: Julia Grosso (University of Texas), Desiree Scott (Utah Royals), Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash), Sophie Schmidt (Florida State University), Jessie Fleming (UCLA)

Forwards: Deanne Rose (University of Florida), Jordyn Huitema (Vancouver Whitecaps), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), Janine Beckie (Manchester City), Adriana Leon (West Ham United)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Seventh

Best finish: Fourth place (2003)

Last World Cup: 2015 (quarterfinals)

Matches

Monday, June 10

Canada vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Saturday, June 15

Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m. ET, FS2

Thursday, June 20

Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon ET, Fox

What to know

Kenneth Heiner-Moller has taken over as coach. Former leader of the Danish national team and experienced at World Cups, he joined Canada as an assistant in 2015. The Canucks still feature veteran Christine Sinclair up top. She's not the player she once was but can still be creative and put the ball away. In 281 caps, she has 181 goals and has also scored 46 goals in 122 club matches for the Portland Thorns. She's not going to be expected to carry the load in attack, but her physicality will be vital in holding up the ball and getting it into the box.

How to watch

