Argentina did a lot of celebrating after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Enough celebrating, in fact, to attract the attention of FIFA.

FIFA announced that it has opened proceedings against Argentina for alleged player misconduct following the team's World Cup final victory over France back in December. FIFA cited "behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play" as the reasons for the disciplinary charges.

Led by superstar Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup celebration lasted hours after the match ended. According to the Associated Press, it spilled over into the official interview area, where the players danced and damaged partition walls without stopping to speak to the international media.

Additionally, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made crude gestures with the World Cup trophy during the on-field celebration.

Argentina was not the only country to be disciplined by FIFA following the 2022 World Cup. Ecuador was fined 20,000 Swiss francs for offensive fan chants during its match against Ecuador.

Serbia was fined 50,000 Swiss francs and must play its next official FIFA match with a 25% capacity reduction due to offensive chants and player misconduct during its match against Switzerland.

Finally, Mexico was fined 100,000 Swiss francs for discriminatory fan chants that occurred during its matches against Poland and Saudi Arabia.