History will be made on Thursday when an all-female crew officiates a men's World Cup match for the first time ever. France's Stéphanie Frappart, Brazil's Neuza Back and Mexico's Karen Diaz will be on the pitch for the game between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Frappart -- who became a FIFA-qualified referee in 2009 -- made history last week when she officiated the match between Mexico and Poland, as she became the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match. Breaking new ground is nothing new to her as she was also the first woman to officiate matches in France's Ligue 1, the UEFA Champion League and also World Cup qualifying matches ahead of Qatar.

"The men's World Cup is the most important sporting competition in the world. I was the first referee in France and in Europe, so I know how to deal with it," Frappart said, according to FIFA.

Frappart is taking the lead with Back and Diaz as assistant referees. The fourth referee will be a man. American Katy Nesbitt will also be part of the officiating crew as the offside video assistant referee. She became the first American woman to officiate at a men's World Cup earlier this month.

"I can honestly say I am living my dream, and this was the biggest dream come true for me," Nesbitt told CBS News. "It's such an honor that I get to do this and to represent female referees in this way, and to represent my country."

Only six out of 129 match officials at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are female, but that in itself is a big step forward. Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita are the two other women.

Germany and Costa Rica are set to meet on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. Germany -- a four-time World Cup champion -- is the only team in the group without a win and is currently at the bottom of the standings. Click here for a preview of the match.

