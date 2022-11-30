It is the penultimate day of FIFA World Cup 2022 action with France looking to complete a convincing Group D campaign while Argentina can get out of Group C and Denmark face a nervy last day. Les Bleus are already through regardless while Robert Lewandowski and Poland could have a major say in La Albiceleste's fate. There is not much conviction that Saudi Arabia or Australia can spring a surprise, but that does not mean that they will not.

Our staff provided their picks for Wednesday's games below:

Group D: Australia vs. Denmark

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 30 | Time: 10 a.m. ET | Location: Al Janoub Stadium -- Al Wakrah, Qatar

TV: Fox and Universo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to know: The Socceroos already impressed with their win over Tunisia and now they are going for the Danes who are goal shy to say the least. The Scandinavians are expected to win, but it could be tighter than expected with Australia unexpectedly in contention and capable of getting out of this group. Denmark need to find a source of goals if they want to advance.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Australia vs. Denmark

Denmark 1-0 Denmark 2-1 Denmark 1-0 Australia 2-0 Denmark 1-0 Denmark 1-0 Denmark 2-1

Group D: Tunisia vs. France

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 30 | Time: 10 a.m. ET | Location: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

TV: Fox and Universo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to know: The defending champions have done the hard work and now need to remain professional to see off Tunisia in their final game. After their loss to the Aussies, the Eagles of Carthage have damaged their chances of advancing with Les Bleus now expected to take maximum points and to advance in style. Kylian Mbappe will want to keep his hot scoring streak going.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Tunisia vs. France France 3-0 France 2-0 France 2-0 France 2-0 France 2-0 France 3-0 France 2-0

Group C: Poland vs. Argentina

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 30 | Time: 2 p.m. ET | Location: Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar

TV: Fox and Universo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: Lionel Messi's Argentina face their reckoning with the South Americans expected to advance despite their earlier setback against Saudi Arabia. Our panel largely favors La Albiceleste over Poland with Robert Lewandowski in the matchup between two top-scorer candidates. Could one of the big boys be heading home?

James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Poland vs. Argentina Argentina 1-0 Argentina 2-0 Argentina 2-0 Argentina 2-0 Argentina 1-0 Draw

1-1 Argentina 2-1

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 30 | Time: 2 p.m. ET | Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

TV: Fox and Universo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to know: Despite their troubles, Mexico are more favored to advance that the Saudis. Herve Renard's men have lost two key players and could find this one tough, but impressed when they beat Argentina and will not want to let that opportunity to advance into the knockout phase pass them by. Mexico have shown character, but the Green Falcons have plenty of that -- El Tri need goals now.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico Draw

1-1 Mexico 1-0 Mexico 1-0 Saudi Arabia 1-0 Draw

1-1 Mexico 2-1 Draw

1-1

World Cup standings: Groups C and D

GROUP C MP W-D-L GD PTS Poland 2 1-1-0 +2 4 Argentina 2 1-0-1 +1 3 Saudi Arabia 2 1-0-1 -1 3 Mexico 2 0-1-1 -2 1

GROUP D MP W-D-L GD PTS France 2 2-0-0 +4 6 Australia 2 1-0-1 -2 3 Denmark 2 0-1-1 -1 1 Tunisia 2 0-1-1 -1 1

