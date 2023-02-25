Olympique de Marseille host Paris Saint-Germain in Le Classique on Sunday which could have a major impact on this season's Ligue 1 title race. OM beat Les Parisiens in the Coupe de France recently for their first home win over their bitter rivals in over 10 years. Igor Tudor's men are on a good run of form with just one loss from their last 12 while Christophe Galtier's side ended a three-game losing streak with a dramatic 4-3 win over Lille OSC last week. Over 33,000 supporters attended PSG's open training session ahead of this one in an effort to get behind their players who need to turn their form around to save their campaign.

"It had been planned for some time as our fans cannot travel to the Stade Velodrome," said Galtier pre-game. "They are exceptional. They support us even in the most difficult times. Against Lille, they pushed the team to go and get the win. The training session was a great experience with families, the Ultras, employees, all the PSG family present.

"It is an important game -- the two teams are very close in the league table. More than the game, and the Coupe de France match we lost a few weeks back, it is an important game, but I do not think the title will be decided this Sunday. There are a lot of games to go, but a PSG victory would be welcome. There is no revenge for me personally. I just want to prepare the team as well as possible. My players perhaps feel it a little more. I have players with a lot of pride, and they still have that Coupe game in mind."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Feb. 26 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 26 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stade Velodrome -- Marseille, France

Stade Velodrome -- Marseille, France TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: OM +170; Draw: +260; PSG +140 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

OM: Amine Harit remains out injured for the next few months as his knee recovers while Samuel Gigot is also ruled out with an ankle problem. Chancel Mbemba is suspended so Eric Bailly should return to the defense with Sead Kolasinac and Leonardo Balerdi. Ruslan Malinovskyi scored OM's winner against PSG in the Coupe de France and could be recalled to the starting XI here -- possibly at the expense of Azzedine Ounahi.

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

PSG: Neymar is out after getting hurt against LOSC while Renato Sanches also remains injured. Nuno Mendes is back in the confirmed squad, though, as is Nordi Mukiele. Juan Bernat should start over Mendes with Marquinhos and Mukiele also in line to feature. Achraf Hakimi remains out after missing the win over Lille and Warren Zaire Emery could get another start on the right wing in the Moroccan's absence. Galtier was ill in the build-up to this one, but will be there at Stade Velodrome after recovering.

Prediction

This promises to be another fiery encounter which PSG cannot afford to lose. OM are in strong form with good momentum and will be eyeing a Coupe de France semifinal berth when they host FC Annecy next week. An entertaining score draw sounds about right. Pick: Marseille 2, PSG 2.