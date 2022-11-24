Group H play at the 2022 World Cup has Portugal squaring off with Ghana on Thursday. The Portuguese, likely playing in the World Cup for the last time with Cristiano Ronaldo, enter as one of the favorites in the group as they are also joined by Uruguay and South Korea. Anything but a win here will raise big questions for Euro 2016 winners, while Ghana are hoping for some more World Cup magic with Inaki Williams leading the attack. The match comes at a controversial moment for Ronaldo who has just left Manchester United in an explosive divorce precipitated by a controversial interview with Pierce Morgan on the eve of the World Cup beginning.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Nov. 24 | Time : 11 a.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 24 | : 11 a.m. ET Location : Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar

: Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Fox and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Portugal -245; Draw +320; Ghana +800 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Portugal: There is already some negative buzz around the chemistry with this team after Bruno Fernandes arrived at camp and coldly greeted his then-Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. It was awkward, and though unclear, it could stem from the harsh words Ronaldo has had about his (now former) club, saying he feels betrayed. How that may impact the team remains to be seen, but from the outside, it was a strange sight to see. On paper, Portugal have the talent to win the tournament, but do keep a close eye on how the chemistry is between two key parts in attack, Ronaldo and Fernandes.

Ghana: This isn't the Ghana with Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah, but there is still some quality there. Thomas Partey runs the midfield for this team and there are options in attack with Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew. Where this team is going to need players to step up is in defense, where they are lacking established international players. One player to watch is Southampton's Mohamed Salisu, who despite just having one cap, should be starting each game if healthy.

Prediction

Fernandes and Rafael Leao score as the Portuguese kick things off on a high note. Pick: Portugal 2, Ghana 0