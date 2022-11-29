We're reaching the business end of the World Cup as the final day of group stage play will begin for Groups A and B. Seven of the eight teams in action have a chance at advancing to the last 16 except Qatar who have become only the second host nation ever to be eliminated from the World Cup during the group stage along with South Africa in 2010. But although they don't have a shot, expect them to still play hard in front of their home faithful. It is also a win or go home match for the United States as they need to defeat Iran to book a spot in the last 16.

Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 29 | Time: 10 a.m. ET | Location: Khalifa International Stadium -- Doha, Qatar

TV: Fox and Telemundo

What to know: The winner of this match will qualify for the round of 16, which is really all that Senegal can ask for after losing Sadio Mane at the beginning of the World Cup. An impressive draw against the Netherlands has put Ecuador second in the group and they can finish the job with just a draw. Golden Boot leader Enner Valencia is pushing to play a part despite picking up a knee sprain but may need to start the match on the bench.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Ecuador vs. Senegal

Draw

1-1

Ecuador 2-1 Draw

1-1

Draw

1-1 Senegal 1-0 Draw

1-1 Senegal 2-1

Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 29 | Time: 10 a.m. ET | Location: Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar

TV: FS1 and Universo

What to know: It should be a simple task for the Netherlands to win this match and wrap up Group A but their defense has been shaky thus far. A healthy Memphis Depay will be a boost to an attack that has been heavily reliant on Cody Gakpo. Qatar will be playing without fear, which could make this interesting. The host nation created chances against Senegal but couldn't finish them. They have improved since the start of the tournament and a marquee victory to keep the Netherlands out of the last 16 would be a big parting gift in terms of squad growth and development.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Netherlands vs. Qatar Netherlands 2-0 Netherlands 3-1 Netherlands 2-0 Netherlands 3-0 Netherlands 3-0 Netherlands 3-0 Netherlands 3-0

Group B: Iran vs. United States

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 29 | Time: 2 p.m. ET | Location: Al Thumama Stadium -- Doha, Qatar

TV: Fox and Telemundo

What to know: Win and keep rolling in the World Cup. That's all that Gregg Berhalter's men need to do as a draw won't be good enough to put them in the round of 16 even though it would see the USMNT finish group-stage play with an unbeaten record. Iran won't go down easy as they've scored three stoppage-time goals during the World Cup thus far. Not only will the United States need to play for 90 minutes but they'll need to keep their focus for around 110 minutes with how this World Cup has gone so far. They'd do well to score more than one goal after being held scoreless for almost 150 minutes since Tim Weah's goal against Wales.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the United States men's national team during the World Cup in Qatar.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Iran vs. USA United States 1-0 United States 1-0 Draw

0-0

United States 2-0 Draw

1-1

United States 2-1 United States 2-0

Group B: Wales vs. England

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 29 | Time: 2 p.m. ET | Location: Al Rayyan Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

TV: FS1 and Universo

What to know: All England needs is a draw to advance to the last 16. and despite disappointment last time out against the United States, they should be able to manage that. Wales will be without Wayne Hennessey after his red card against Iran, but Danny Ward is no stranger to the competition given his time between the sticks for Leicester City. Gareth Southgate will need to make important decisions on rotation while still going for the win with players like Harry Kane struggling for fitness. That said, England will have enough depth to pull out a victory while mixing the squad up.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Wales vs. England England 2-1 England 3-0 England 3-0 England 3-0 England 2-0 England 2-0 England 2-1

World Cup standings: Groups A and B

GROUP A MP W-D-L GD PTS Netherlands 2 1-1-0 +2 4 Ecuador 2 1-1-0 +2 4 Senegal 2 1-0-1 0 3 Qatar 2 0-0-2 -4 0

GROUP B MP W-D-L GD PTS England 2 1-1-0 +4 4 Iran 2 1-0-1 -2 3 United States 2 0-2-0 0 2 Wales 2 0-1-1 -2 1

