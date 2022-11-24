World Cup Group G play will see Switzerland and Cameroon meet Thursday in their opener. The two teams are joined by Brazil and Serbia in the group, with the Swiss looking like the favorites to advance in second place behind the South Americans, widely viewed as one of the cup favorites. Cameroon make their return to the competition after missing out in 2018, but the team has not made it out of the group stage in their last five participations.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Nov. 24 | Time : 5 a.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 24 | : 5 a.m. ET Location : Al Janoub Stadium -- Al Wakrah, Qatar

: Al Janoub Stadium -- Al Wakrah, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Switzerland -140; Draw +240; Cameroon +440 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Switzerland: This national team has grown plenty over the last decade and are now dark horses for a deep run in major tournaments. With a talented midfield, experience all over and a top goalkeeper in Yann Sommer, they can compete. They've scored wins over the last couple years against France, Spain and Portugal. And while names like Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri in the midfield will make noise, this defense has talent with Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji and Emray Comert resulting in some serious depth at center back.

Cameroon: With star goalkeeper Andre Onana, they can stay in every game. But who is going to be the creator in the middle? This isn't the Cameroon of the Samuel Eto'o days, but if they can find that midfielder to create chances, there is enough in attack with Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and others to get them over the hump and into the knockout stage.

Prediction

The Europeans put forth an encouraging, comprehensive display, getting a goal from Breel Embolo in the second half to take the points. Pick: Switzerland 2, Cameroon 1