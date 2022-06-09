The Concacaf Nations League is back as the United States men's national team will take on a new challenge and use it as preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. After solid showings in home friendlies against Morocco and Uruguay, they will return to playing competitive matches as the group stage kicks off against Grenada and El Salvador. These teams may not have the quality of the recent friendly opponents the U.S. faced, but adding a competitive edge against teams that will sit back will help in preparation for the World Cup.

Gregg Berhalter's USMNT are in a group that features England, Iran and Wales, so it's likely they'll encounter low blocks in at least two of those fixtures. Can they use these tune-up matches to their advantage and defend their Nations League title along the way?

USMNT schedule

Friday, June 10 (Q2 Stadium -- Austin, Texas)

Concacaf Nations League: United States vs. Granada, 10 p.m. (ESPN+, TUDN)

Tuesday, June 14 (Estadio Cuscatlán -- San Salvador, El Salvador)

Concacaf Nations League: El Salvador vs. United States, 10 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)

Monday, Nov. 21 (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium -- Al Rayan, Qatar)

FIFA World Cup group stage: United States vs. Ukraine/Wales, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Friday, Nov. 25 (Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar)

FIFA World Cup group stage: England vs. United States, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Tuesday, Nov. 29 (Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar)

FIFA World Cup group stage: Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Friday, March 24, 2023 (Kirani James Athletic Stadium -- St. George's, Grenada)

Concacaf Nations League: Grenada vs. United States (TBD)

Monday, March 27, 2023 (TBD)

Concacaf Nations League: United States vs. El Salvador (TBD)

USMNT 2022 results

Sunday, June 5 (Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City, Kansas)

International friendly: United States 0, Uruguay 0

Wednesday, June 1 (TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio)

International friendly: United States 3, Morocco 0

Wednesday, March 30 (Estadio Nacional -- San José, Costa Rica)

Concacaf World Cup qualifying: Costa Rica 2, United States 0

Sunday, March 27 (Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida)

Concacaf World Cup qualifying: United States 5, Panama 1

Thursday, March 24 (Estadio Azteca -- Ciudad de México, Mexico)

Concacaf World Cup qualifying: Mexico 0, United States 0

Wednesday, Feb. 2 (Allianz Field -- Saint Paul, Minnesota)

Concacaf World Cup qualifying: United States 3, Honduras 0

Sunday, Jan. 30 (Tim Hortons Field -- Hamilton, Canada)

Concacaf World Cup qualifying: Canada 2, United States 0

Thursday, Jan. 27 (Lower.com Field -- Columbus, Ohio)

Concacaf World Cup qualifying: United States 1, El Salvador 0