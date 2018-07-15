2022 World Cup odds: France favorite to repeat in Qatar, USA behind Mexico with 16th-best odds

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is now behind, but it's never too early to look ahead to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. With qualifying expected to begin next year for the major confederations, oddsmakers are already giving us all a preview of who might be the next champion of the world four years from now. Here are the 2022 World Cup odds, according to Bovada:

France: 5/1



Brazil: 7/1



Spain: 15/2



Germany: 8/1



Belgium: 11/1



Argentina: 12/1



Italy: 18/1



Netherlands: 20/1



England: 20/1



Portugal: 28/1



Uruguay: 40/1



Chile: 50/1



Colombia: 50/1



Croatia: 50/1



Mexico: 50/1



USA: 80/1



Denmark: 80/1



Paraguay: 100/1



Turkey: 100/1



Ukraine: 100/1



Peru: 100/1



Russia: 101/1



Serbia: 100/1



No doubt France should be the favorite after winning the tournament, and the scary thing is, Kylian Mbappe, who was named best young player, is going to be just 23 years of age at the next tournament. It also makes sense for Brazil to be second-best, especially if Tite is still the coach and Neymar and Philippe Coutinho continue to improve. It's surprising to see the Netherlands with eighth-best odds as it still has some rebuilding to do, while Italy having seventh-best odds makes some sense with the young talent and high expectations following a disastrous qualifying cycle. That said, it's still a little high.

The United States, without a permanent manager, has the 16th-best odds.

If you were wondering, Qatar, the host of the next World Cup, is 200/1 to win. Qatar has never played in a World Cup, and those odds are better than I thought, considering the team's lack of talent and quality.