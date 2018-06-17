Russia 2018: Brazil's Neymar was fouled more than any other player at the World Cup in 20 years

The Brazilian forward was at the receiving end of 10 different fouls in Sunday's 1-1 draw

Neymar and Brazil couldn't capitalize on their opportunities against Switzerland in Sunday's 1-1 draw in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but they did find their way into the record books with some help from the Swiss.

That's because Neymar, the 26-year-old superstar, was fouled a whopping 10 times in Sunday's match. The double-digit total, according to ESPN, marked the most fouls on one player in the World Cup since 1998, when Tunisia fouled Alan Shearer 11 times. And while the barrage of fouls certainly fit in with the sloppy nature of Sunday's draw, it also made Brazilian soccer history, as no player representing the country has sustained more fouls since 1966.

Twitter, of course, could not stay out of the Neymar conversation during Sunday's match. Some were quick to pile on the Swiss, suggesting Brazil was robbed of even more calls. Others, however, suggested it was Neymar who milked contact for calls.

