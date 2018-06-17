Russia 2018: Brazil's Neymar was fouled more than any other player at the World Cup in 20 years

Neymar and Brazil couldn't capitalize on their opportunities against Switzerland in Sunday's 1-1 draw in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but they did find their way into the record books with some help from the Swiss.

That's because Neymar, the 26-year-old superstar, was fouled a whopping 10 times in Sunday's match. The double-digit total, according to ESPN, marked the most fouls on one player in the World Cup since 1998, when Tunisia fouled Alan Shearer 11 times. And while the barrage of fouls certainly fit in with the sloppy nature of Sunday's draw, it also made Brazilian soccer history, as no player representing the country has sustained more fouls since 1966.

Neymar was fouled 10 times during #BRASUI@AlexiLalas has some thoughts on the refereeing. 😳 pic.twitter.com/X0PaECVwyi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

Twitter, of course, could not stay out of the Neymar conversation during Sunday's match. Some were quick to pile on the Swiss, suggesting Brazil was robbed of even more calls. Others, however, suggested it was Neymar who milked contact for calls.

I actually agree with Lalas. Wow. That was a hack-a-shack type approach with Neymar and the ref empowered it with no deterring — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) June 17, 2018

The Switzerland defenders every time Neymar gets the ball pic.twitter.com/0J8VE4CIgW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 17, 2018

You misspelled fell. Not fouled — Sam Barth (@BarthSam) June 17, 2018

Neymar on that dive pic.twitter.com/0CZRdfsbgr — Will Noonan (@willnoonan) June 17, 2018

Neymar dived n tore his own socks 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/NlgezFexOm — MoosieFC (@MoosieFC) June 17, 2018

Neymar every time he sees the Swiss defense pic.twitter.com/hEMi7JEtMg — A Serious Sports Reporter (@accountofsports) June 17, 2018