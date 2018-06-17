Russia 2018: Brazil's Neymar was fouled more than any other player at the World Cup in 20 years
The Brazilian forward was at the receiving end of 10 different fouls in Sunday's 1-1 draw
Neymar and Brazil couldn't capitalize on their opportunities against Switzerland in Sunday's 1-1 draw in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but they did find their way into the record books with some help from the Swiss.
That's because Neymar, the 26-year-old superstar, was fouled a whopping 10 times in Sunday's match. The double-digit total, according to ESPN, marked the most fouls on one player in the World Cup since 1998, when Tunisia fouled Alan Shearer 11 times. And while the barrage of fouls certainly fit in with the sloppy nature of Sunday's draw, it also made Brazilian soccer history, as no player representing the country has sustained more fouls since 1966.
Twitter, of course, could not stay out of the Neymar conversation during Sunday's match. Some were quick to pile on the Swiss, suggesting Brazil was robbed of even more calls. Others, however, suggested it was Neymar who milked contact for calls.
-
Switzerland holds Brazil to a draw
Neymar and company had the plenty of chances but failed to capitalize late in the opening...
-
England vs. Tunisia preview
England is looking for three points and momentum in its World Cup opener
-
Belgium vs. Panama preview
The Belgians are one of the darkhorses to win it all in the competition
-
Sweden vs. South Korea preview
Both of these teams need three points if they are to stand a chance of moving on
-
Mexico stuns World Cup champs
Mexico and Germany put together one of the most entertaining games you'll see this tournam...
-
World Cup: England vs. Tunisia picks
European soccer expert picks Monday's 2018 World Cup game